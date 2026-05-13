TSA carry-on bag limitations clarified after bizarre 'unlimited rotisserie chicken' post

Phone charger? Check. ID? Check. Rotisserie chickens? Check. Sounds like we're all set for vacation!

Okay, I have to admit this isn't a checklist I can personally relate to, but a recent post from TSA suggests the subject of taking chicken through security is something people need to know about.

On May 11, the administration took to X to share some details around the kind of protein travelers can pack in their carry-on luggage - because as we all know, protein is key in a healthy diet, and people find all sorts of ways to boost their intake.

Some rely on their breakfast Greek yogurt bowls while others load up on protein powder, but TSA has limitations on protein, specifically in shake form.

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The post explained: "Protein shakes? 3.4 oz or less, but rotisserie chickens??? As many as you can fit in your carry-on."

This begs the question, how many rotisserie chickens COULD you fit in your carry on?

We'll leave you to figure that one out with your own luggage, but we did ask TSA for a bit more clarification on its food and drink rules.

In a statement to UNILAD, TSA doubled down on the notion that you really can pack as much chicken as you can handle.

It explained: "Solid foods, like rotisserie chicken, are allowed in carry-on bags with no quantity limitations. However, liquid, creamy, or spreadable food items, like peanut butter, must be in containers that are 3.4 ounces or less and placed in your quart-sized bag with other travel-sized liquids, gels, and aerosols. Larger sizes and quantities must be packed in checked bags."

The administration also referred passengers to its 'What Can I Bring' tool for further information on carry-on restrictions.

There is no limit on rotisserie chickens (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

There, passengers are warned that TSA officers may tell travelers to separate items from carry-on bags, such as 'foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine'.

"Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving," TSA says.

On the whole, I can't imagine TSA facing too many issues with rotisserie chicken, given it's not the easiest snack to eat on the move. That being said, its tweet has sparked intrigue from some X users, with one writing: "Challenge accepted."

Another added: "someone gotta bring like 10 chickens next flight just because they said it’s allowed."

Well, TSA, you did say it was fine...