Actor Michale Rapaport has hailed Zohran Mamdani as a 'moron' as he doubled down on his plans to run for mayor in three years time.

Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor New York City in January, marking the city's first Muslim mayor.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani became a naturalized American citizen in 2018 and was undeniably the underdog in last year's election.

The 34-year-old beat Republican activist Curtis Sliwa and independent former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo in getting the mayorship, winning more than 50 percent of the vote in November.

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While Mamdani has only been in the position for a few months, Rapaport has already voiced his plans to run against him in the 2029 election.

Rapaport, who is best known for starring in films and TV shows like Atypical, Friends, Prison Break, and (most recently) The Traitors, hasn't shied away from voicing his criticizms about Mamdani and branded him as 'evil' earlier this year.

Michael Rapaport has slammed Zohran Mamdani once more (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

In the same breath, Rapaport, 56, announced his plans to run for NYC mayor at the next election.

The comedian has further voiced is dislike of Mamdani in a recent NewsNation interview, and branded the young mayor as a 'moron'.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on his show, Rapaport addressed the recent antisemitic attacks that have happened in NYC – one of which saw swastikas spray-painted on park signs.

"'Zohran the Moron' does not think that the state of Israel has the right to exist. We know what his wife thinks. We know the elation she was tweeting on October 7th," Rapaport said in reference to reports that Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, liked a post supporting a Palestinian cause following the Hamas attacks in 2023.

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's mayor in January (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He went on: "Unfortunately, we all know how this is going to play out. Unfortunately, somebody is going to wind up getting killed in New York City."

He proceeded to voice his hopes of running for mayor in 2029. "The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with a New York City street fight mentality," the Friends alum shared.

"There’s no way to out-nice him. There’s no way to out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bullcr*pper in the history of politicians and that’s saying a lot."

Rapaport added: "I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody more qualified that could actually beat 'Zohran the Moron'."