Revenge of the Nerds star Donald Gibb has died at the age of 71.

Gibb, who was born in New York City, played Frederick 'Ogre' Palowaski in three of the films.

The late actor also starred in the likes of Bloodsport, Trading Places, Hancock, U.S. Marshals, and The Barbarian Brothers.

Gibb died yesterday (May 12) following health complications. His son, Travis, confirmed the news of his death to TMZ.

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He passed away at his home in Texas surrounded by his loved ones.

Gibb's fans have wasted no time in paying tribute to the 71-year-old in the wake of the news of his is death.

One person penned on Twitter: "Donald Gibb was such a huge part of some of my favorite movies growing up.

"Bloodsport especially had this strange, transportive feeling for me that I’ve carried my whole life, and Ray Jackson was a big reason why. 'Anytime, anyplace, anywhere.' RIP."

Donald Gibb starred as Slasher in Trading Places (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"Rest in peace, Donald Gibb and thanks for the laughs," said another.

A third person went on to say of the late actor: "He popped up in so many of the fun shows of the 80s and early 90s, but if all he'd over done was play Ogre and Ray Jackson, it would have been enough. RIP Donald Gibb. Thanks for the entertainment."

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