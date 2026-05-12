Most TV shows have to earn their fans along the way with gripping storylines and intriguing plot points, but thanks to the extensive work of author Rebecca Yarros, one of Prime Video's upcoming shows has already established a huge fanbase.

The streamer officially confirmed the order of Yarros' Fourth Wing book at the annual Upfront presentation in New York City this month, and with some big names attached to the project, it's certainly looking promising for fans.

The beloved fantasy novel is being adapted for TV by Meredith Averill, who previously impressed viewers with her work on Netflix's chilling series The Haunting of Hill House, which received high praise with a score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan is on board as an executive producer, helping to oversee the project as we see Violet Sorrengail's story come to life.

Advert

Fourth Wing was announced at the Prime upfronts (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Amazon)

What is Fourth Wing about?

Fourth Wing is the first book in Yarros' The Empyrean series and follows Violet, a 20-year-old student who finds herself forced away from her quiet life and in to Basgiath War College as she joins the mission to become a dragon rider in the kingdom of Navarre.

The storyline will play out in the series, although if you can't wait to find out what happens, you could always read the books first and gain the upper hand over your TV-loving friends...

Fourth Wing released in 2023 and became an instant hit with readers, paving the path to success for the following two instalments, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm.

What do we know about the Fourth Wing TV series?

Unfortunately, details about the Prime Video release are so far sparse.

There's no word on who will be cast in the series, or even when it will be released, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the project has already been in development at Prime Video for about more than two years, so it should be well underway.

Yarros will also be on hand as an executive producer, so hopefully fans can rest assured that the series will stay true to its source material.

Fourth Wing is the first book in Yarros' series (Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What are fans saying about the Prime series?

News of the upcoming series has so far gone down well with fans of Yarros' books, with one expressing high hopes for Jordan's involvement.

"Michael B. Jordan backing this adaptation is a strong signal. If done right, this could dominate fantasy TV for years," they wrote on X.

Another added: "This is going to be massive. Fourth Wing fans have been begging for this and with that team behind it the dragons battles and romance should look incredible on screen. Cant wait."

With all the details ahead of us, watch this space!