Rue's Euphoria 'death' scene echoes Stephen King's creepiest story

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season three of Euphoria

Viewers of Euphoria were left with quite the cliffhanger as things finally seemed to catch up with Rue in season three, episode five.

The character, who is played by Zendaya, has so far not had an easy time in the third season of the HBO show, which picks up after a five-year time gap with the characters struggling to find their place out in the big, bad world after leaving high school.

For Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, this has involved controversial OnlyFans plots, but for Zendaya's Rue things have also taken quite a turn as she has had to smuggle drugs inside her own body, and also help manage a strip club.

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All this in an effort to pay back money that she owes to people you wouldn't even want to owe a drink to, let alone a large amount of cash.

Things aren't looking great for Rue (HBO)

And by the end of the latest episode of Euphoria this was well and truly catching up with Rue, despite her best efforts to avoid it.

In a chilling scene, Rue ended the episode being taken out to a remote place and buried up to her neck in sand, with just her head poking out.

Things cut to black just as one of her tormenters is riding at her about to take a big swing at her exposed head with a polo mallet, leaving Rue's fate uncertain.

The scene has big things in common with one of the most alarming stories by famous horror writer Stephen King.

Creepshow is an anthology horror movie written by King made up of several vignettes.

One of these is called Something to Tide You Over, and follows a murderous jealousy that ultimately backfires in a horrifying way.

Some more spoilers ahead if you haven't seen it and would like to, so be warned.

The moment echoed a chilling Stephen King film (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

In the story, a jealous ex husband kidnaps his wife's new boyfriend and like Rue forces him to dig a hole and then bury himself up to his neck in sand, this time on a beach.

He then places a TV in front of the man, which shows the ex wife and partner of the buried man also buried up to her neck, with the tide coming in, saying he'll need to 'hold his breath for a long time'.

When the ex husband returns, the man's body has vanished, and he assumes it was carried away by the tide.

But that night he is haunted by the drowned ghosts of the dead couple, before passing out and waking up himself buried up to his neck.

He defiantly shouts that he can hold his breath for a long time, before the story ends.

There's a horrifying similarity with the predicament that Rue was left in, but the logline for the next episode is not giving anything away about her fate.

It reads: “She would never say it out loud, but Nate (Jacob Elordi) going broke finally granted Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) permission to follow her dreams.”

There are three episodes of Euphoria left, with the last one airing on May 31, but until the next episode, fans anxious to learn what happens are just going to have to hold their breath.