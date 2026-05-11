Two years on since Kevin Hart brutally roasted Tom Brady in a no-holds-barred comedy show, the seven-time Super Bowl champion showed he had no intention of forgiving and forgetting as he returned the favor with his own scathing roast on Sunday evening.

Brady showed up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of the highly anticipated Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart and he wasted no time in setting the tone for the show - or for getting some well deserved payback for the barbs thrown his way back in 2024.

Sneaking up behind Hart on stage mere moments into the show, Brady interrupted his host's opening remarks with a confrontational opening that sent the crowd into hysterics as the drama unfolded before them.

"Have you even left the Forum? Or have you just been here screaming into that mic the last two years, waiting for daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up,” Brady quipped.

In a jab at Hart’s height, Brady then produced a child-sized New York Knicks jersey and presented it to Hart, whose beloved Philadelphia 76ers had been defeated by the Knicks in a four-game series sweep just hours before the roast took place.

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"That's newborn size," Brady explained. "Alright, sit down. Hobbit.”

And the mockery didn’t stop there either, as Brady proudly declared "I won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you're the third most famous person in Jumanji,” all while the audience erupted in raucous laughter.

Yet Hart was no doubt expecting some pushback, especially after his own roast of Brady back in 2024 had been branded ‘really mean’ by Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.

Almost two million viewers had tuned into the roast at the time on its opening night, and featured Hart saying “f**k you” to Brady no less than seven different times.

Kevin Hart was brutally roasted by Tom Brady two years after his own 'vicious' takedown (Netflix)

Yet rather than sticking to lighthearted jabs, Hart pulled no punches, as he mocked everything from Brady’s then recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, jabbed at his fractured relationship with Bill Belichick, and left no topic off the table.

It was so severe in fact, that Brady had vowed never to subject himself to another roast in his life, as some of the jokes had severely impacted his children.

"I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world," he said.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s show, Ross promised that Brady would be avenged, as he assured the star that "The swords are out. This is gonna be no holds barred.”