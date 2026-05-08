90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel’s appearance on the TLC show was surrounded by controversy when viewers dug up his criminal past, and now even more details have been brought to light in a new Netflix series.

The second series of Netflix’s true crime documentary Worst Ex Ever features Paschel's story in the second episode, titled Primetime Predator, with first-hand accounts from his exes.

Paschel's debut on Season 4 of the TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired in February 2020, just months after he brutally attacked his former fiancé, Kristen Wilson.

Paschel and Wilson met on a dating app in December 2017, and he seemed like the perfect guy. However, things started to go downhill when Wilson became privy to his past.

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Wilson details that throughout the course of the relationship, Paschel became controlling and abusive but would use manipulative tactics, such as his children, to get her back. They got engaged in March 2019.

Just months later, in June 2019, Paschel brutally attacked Wilson in her home in Knoxville.

He left her fading in and out of consciousness by grabbing her by the neck and slamming her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the floor and grabbed by Paschel.

Wilson managed to run to a neighbors' house, who called 911 for her. The police then arrived at her house to arrest Paschel, who they described as being 'wired'.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls in reference to an incident that occurred on June 8, 2019.

Kristen and Geoffrey met in 2017 (Credit Netflix/YouTube)

Paschel’s trial began in October 2021, almost two years after his appearance on the TLC show. His partner from the show, Varya Malina, was in the stands to support him.

Wilson took to the stand, detailing the horrific attack, as the defendant, Paschel, observed. Although many defendants can be seen with their heads down during trials, Paschel was the complete opposite.

“It was awful having to sit across from Geoffrey at trial,” Kristen told the Netflix cameras, while also recalling one particularly disturbing gesture from her ex.

"He would just lock eyes with me and not let go. It was very scary to have him stare at me like that.”

Paschel was found guilty on all three accounts of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call.

In February 2022, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison without parol.

Geoffrey's debut on 90 Day Fiance aired less than a year after he attacked Kristen (TLC Australia YouTube)

At the time, the judge said: “This behavior towards these women is sick, it’s sadistic. I think Mr Paschel has a desire to inflict as much emotional damage to these women as possible”

The reality TV star had a long list of previous convictions from before he met Wilson, including various assault and driving while intoxicated charges, the documentary states.

In July 2001, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

His ex wife, Sabrina Grigsby, also speaks about the alleged abuse she experienced during her relationship with Paschel in the documentary.

Geoffrey’s 90 Day Fiancé partner, Malina, still stands by him, and is currently living in his house in Knoxsville looking after his dogs.

He is due for release in 2040.