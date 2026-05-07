Wade Wilson, who murdered two women in the space of a few hours, was turned in by his own father.

Wilson, also known as The Deadpool Killer, committed the October 2019 murders of 35-year-old Kristine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz. The harrowing story has now been brought to light on the second season of Netflix’s true crime documentary,Worst Ex Ever.

After committing the two murders, Wilson phoned his biological father, Steven Testasecca, to brag. Testasecca immediately informed the police, and later testified against his son in court.

Testasecca, had Wilson with his mother when they were just teenagers, and later put him up for adoption. Wilson connected with his father when he was 18, and they had ‘sporadic’ contact since.

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After the brutal murders, Wilson broke in to a house in Northeast Cape Coral, Florida, to reside in. Luckily, the owners had left hours before to head to Ohio, as Wilson chillingly revealed to his father he would have gone on a ‘rampage’ and murdered them had they been in.

Wade Wilson's biological dad, Steven Testasecca handed him into police (Photo: NBC2)

During the phone call, Wilson asked his father if he could assist him to get out of town, and as a ruse, Testasecca asked his son for the address so he could send him an Uber. Instead, he called the police and told them his location.

Testasecca gave riveting testimony against his son at the Lee County Courthouse during Wilson's murder trial in June 2024.

“He just told me he did something," his father told the court. "There was two people gone that would not be back. He said, ‘I’m a killer’. I just told him to call me back, I thought it was another story."

Recalling the moment his son confessed to killing Kristine Melton to him, Testasecca said: “He said 'I got on top of her and I choked her.' He said I 'choked that b***h.'”

Moments after, Wilson confessed the murder of Diane Ruiz, whom he choked in the car before dragging her out and running her over.

Wade Wilson's father said he showed 'no remorse' after the brutal murders (Photo credit: Paramount+)

Wilson met Melton on a night out and went back to her place, brutally murdering her the next morning.

He then stole her car, where he came across Ruiz while driving. He asked her for directions to the local school, and when she got in the car, brutally murdered her.

“He said that he pulled her out of the car and realized that she was still breathing,” Testasecca recalled to the court.

“He said he got back in the car and ran her over until she looked like spaghetti.”

“What was his demeanor as he was telling you?” Testasecca was asked on the stand.

“He was excited,” he responded, before being asked what he meant.

“I felt like he was wanting me to feel the way he felt about it,” Testasecca responded.

He then confirmed that his son seemed ‘proud’ of the murders and showed zero remorse - going in to great detail about both of the deaths.

Wade Wilson was sentenced to death in August 2024 for the murders.

Judge Nicholas Thompson told the court "the evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel" while the second murder [of Ms Ruiz] was "cold, calculated and premeditated".







