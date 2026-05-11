Iconic quiz show Jeopardy! has returned to Netflix with its Pop Culture spin-off, but prospective contestants can still try their chances to earn a spot on the classic competition with a test you can take at any time.

The quiz show returns with the second season of Pop Culture Jeopardy on Netflix today (May 11), with a new generation of contestants testing their trivia skills.

The latest iteration of the program is hosted by Colin Jost, with a new episode out every weekday until June 5 as contestants test their skill in categories such as 'Bummer Movie Endings' and 'Horror Made Wholesome', rather than the general knowledge questions from the other series.

There will also a tournament style, with teams of two facing off, as well as a big prize at the end.

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Pop Culture Jeopardy! starts today (Netflix)

But of course, fans of the show will know that the classic Jeopardy! has been going for years, having first aired on TV decades ago back in 1964 when it premiered on NBC - and there's still chance to qualify for it.

If you want to try out for the show, then you can sign up for a test quiz to see if your knowledge is up to the challenge.

The only requirements to enter are that you aged 18 or over and a resident of the United States or Canada.

To pass the test you have to answer 50 questions, and the website explains that this is considered 'the first round of qualification' for any hopefuls.

You can submit one test per year, and only have a limited number of attempts to send one in.

After you submit, it's just a case of playing the waiting game, and you may be contacted to go for an audition.

Jeopardy! over the years (Kim Gottlieb-Walker/NBCU Photo Bank)

All of questions on the test are pulled from a big database in an effort to ensure that no two people will get the exact same test.

Once it starts you will have up to 15 seconds to respond to each of the 50 clues in the test, and unfortunately you can't start again, so make sure you're ready!

If you think you're up to the task, check out the test here. Good luck!