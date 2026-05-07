The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died at the age of 35 following a freak accident on vacation.

Hall rose to fame after starring in several seasons of the hit British reality showTOWIE, which he would quit in 2016.

It has now been revealed that the 35-year-old has died after sustaining a fatal head wound while on vacation in Spain.

A spokesperson at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed to LADbibile Group that a British national has died.

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"We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities," they said in statement.

Reportedly, Hall had smashed his head through a glass door, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that four men and two women staying at the house in Majorca, Spain, have been quizzed by police.

Jake Hall pictured with his former TOWIE cast mate Dan Edgar in 2016 (SamanthaJ / Contributor/ Getty)

No arrests have been made at the time of writing.

A police source who spoke The Sun said the authorities currently believe Hall's death was a 'tragic accident'.

"We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened," they told the outlet.

An autopsy is allegedly due to take place in the Majorcan capital of Palma.

He is survived by his daughter River whom he shares with his ex-partner, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Misse Beqiri.

People have been paying tribute to the former reality TV star in the wake of the sad news of his sudden passing.

Internet personality James Corbett is among those who have paid tribute to Hall, writing on his latest Instagram post: "Rest In Peace Jake! keep dancing up there!"

The dad-of-one, 35, quit TOWIE in 2016 (jakehall/Instagram)

DJ Tom Zanetti also wrote on a pinned post on Hall's page: "Wtf Jake so gutted to hear this lots of love to family."

"So sad," Blue singer Antony Costa added. "What a lovely bloke you were mate R.I.P."

The Only Way Is Essex also shared a touching tribute in a statement, saying: "Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news."

He joined the show as a pal of Vas J Morgan and his relationship with co-star Chloe Lewis was heavily documented throughout it.

In the days leading up to his death, Hall had shared photos of him with his daughter in Palma de Mallorca. He had described River as his 'world'.

His final Instagram post was from this week (Instagram/@jakehall)

Meanwhile, in his final Instagram post, he spoke about life being 'b*llocks'.

"Life is b*llocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things," Hall wrote. "Looking through things - I’m just making art - in many forms."

A representative for River's mom and Hall's ex, Misse Beqiri, has issued a statement to LADbible Group following Hall's death. They said: "At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].