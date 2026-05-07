Alex Cooper has worked her magic on yet another celebrity and got them to reveal some intimate details about their sex life.

Cooper hosts the super successful podcast Call Her Daddy, with some notable guests over the years being Hailey Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown, Zayn Malik, Cardi B, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Last year, Mad Max star Charlize Theron sat down on the famous pink chair and revealed a fair amount about her sex and dating life — including that she'd recently 'f***ed a 26-year-old'.

"It was f***ing amazing," Theron, 50, said of her encounter with the unnamed guy.

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Now Kesha has followed suit and shared details about her sex life, or lack of it, should we say.

The singer, who is currently on tour and will perform three dates in California later this month, revealed to Cooper that she's celibate (kind of).

Kesha is currently on tour in America, and will take her music to Europe too (Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm now mostly celibate, you know, except for when you're in Italy," the 'Praying' hitmaker said.

She went on to clarify that she meant when she's personally in the European country she'll let loose, as such, and praised Italy's 'kings'.

"Are there kings in Italy?" Cooper asked, to which Kesha replied: "There are some f***ing kings in Italy, yeah."

For when she's not in Italy, Kesha will pleasure herself while listening gratitude mediations.

"It's been amazing," the 39-year-old said. "When I got my freedom, I was like– you know, I'm p*ssed abut a lot of stuff but one of the things, like... pleasure."

Kesha further divulged. "I keep coming back to pleasure. It is okay as a woman to feel pleasure in this world.

"When you go through things, pleasure is not the number one neural pathway that you brain always goes to when you have survived things. And I had to reprogram that, and I [masturbate] every f***ing day and I'm not even embarrassed about it."

Kesha was recently a guest on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast (Call Her Daddy/YouTube)

Going back to why she's (mainly) celibate, the 'TiK ToK' hitmaker said: "This is why I'm mainly celibate. I'm calling in a f***ng king. Like, it's time for my king. My p**y is manifesting with gratitude that my king is coming."

The podcast episode only dropped yesterday (May 6) and has already amassed over 94,000 views. Kesha's fans have wasted no time to gush about her and what she said on the pod.

"She truly has such a comforting, non judgmental energy," one person commented on YouTube.

A second wrote: "I genuinely love her personality!! She’s so quirky in the best way and I love that for her!!"

Another fan said of the singer: "She looks so healthy and at peace. Her music raised me, I love you Kesha!"