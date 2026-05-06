Charlize Theron is going viral again for her latest unexpected sex admission.

Theron, 50, got people talking last year after appearing as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During her discussions with host Alex Cooper, Theron got honest about her dating life and why she's never married.

While she hasn't married, the actress has had some high-profile relationships. The Apex star dated Sean Penn for two years and, prior to that, she was with Stuart Townsend for the best part of a decade.

Theron has now been single for a few years and, from what she told Cooper, she's loving it.

Advert

"I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old," she bragged. "And it was really f***ing amazing."

Theron did note, however, that she's only had three one-night-stands in her life.

Charlize Theron has shared more insight into her sex life (SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma/YouTube)

"I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I found this freedom in my 40s where I'm like, 'Oh my God,' so I just want to say this in perspective," she said.

Now Theron has shared further insight into her sex life — what she finds to be a huge turn off specifically.

Chatting to Kareem Rahma for his SubwayTake series, Theron's 'take' is that a guy saying he wants to 'make love' to you is a massive ick.

"Don't f***ing say it, because my vagina closes up," the actress insisted. "All the ladies know what I'm talking about."

When asked why she finds it to be such a turn off, Theron explained: "I don't want you make anything with me, I want you to do something with me. Like, let's do it– well, don't say that either. That's f***ing lame."

"Just f**k me," she added. "Just say that."

Rahma was visibly perplexed by Theron's sentiments, sparking her to get another woman's opinion who was on the subway with them.

When asked if it's an ick if a man uses the phrase 'make love' when it comes to sex, the random subway-user agreed that it's a turn off.

"Please don't make anything; especially not love," the Mad Max star further insisted.

Her latest remarks have raised eyebrows and most certainly sparked a debate on social media.

Somebody said: "Wtf! That’s actually the nicest way to say, instead of… 'I want to f* with you', which would totally turn me off instantly!"

No everyone has agreed with Theron's 'take' (SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma/YouTube)

"She said skip the poetry, save the time," quipped a different Twitter user.

Another person added: "Dude we’re tired of hearing all this, too many rules man. It’s like walking on a thread."

But not everyone disagreed with Theron's view.

"Just to be clear (and I wouldn't be as crude as her) but if you're just after a bit of fun without strings, then I agree with the sentiment," one person said. "Do you want to have sex - is more realistic and honest. There's lust, not love."

"I agree with this. Talking, in general, is overrated," said another.

A third insisted: "Women been telling us this for years, y'all just not listening."