A new survey has found that women are more likely to regret one-night stands than men, and it’s across the ‘entire distribution of heterosexual’ experiences.

Having casual sex isn’t for everyone, and that can be for a few reasons.

Some people enjoy the closeness of knowing someone prior to intimacy, while others can’t even get turned on without having that rapport beforehand.

But then there are those who love the thrill of having sex with someone just once and never seeing them again.

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However, it seems that most people don’t fall into the latter group of people, and that’s because of one thing: the female orgasm.

An international online survey asked 1,075 people to go through their one-night stands and their satisfaction levels.

It turns out most women don’t get off on it.

The researchers polled 1075 people (Getty Stock Images)

That’s because they don’t cum.

According to the analysis, overall, levels of regret were low across the board, but women tended to regret it a lot more than men.

This is because they didn’t experience an orgasm, due to intoxication, and worrying about their reputation afterwards.

“Decisions about sexual experiences are among the most common causes of regret in humans,” the University of Innsbruck researchers wrote in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior. “Women showed systematically higher regret than men across the entire distribution of heterosexual one-night stand experiences.”

But shockingly, half of the thousand people polled didn’t regret their experiences at all, and a lot were pretty neutral about it too.

They found that women were left unsatisfied (Getty Stock Images)

However, three-quarters of the participants admitted to having drunk alcohol before their experience.

The women who went on to report regret, only regretted their heterosexual encounters, as women reported no difference to men in regret level when it came to same sex partners.

“Sexual satisfaction emerged as the strongest mediator, with orgasm achievement playing the critical role,” the researchers wrote.

They added: “The gender difference in regret after heterosexual one-night stands was fully explained by…sexual satisfaction, heteronomy (feeling pressured), intoxication and reputational concern.”

“The statistically significant gender difference in regret was moderate in size, and…analysis revealed that about 70 per cent of women’s most recent heterosexual one-night stand experiences resulted in higher regret than men’s average experiences,” they concluded.

Mentioning that sexual encounters tend to prioritize men’s pleasure, they went on to say that open communication could bridge a path toward being able to stop the disparity from happening in the future.