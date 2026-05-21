New Mackenzie Shirilla jail cell call to her mom released after Netflix doc revealing what she's afraid of

A cell phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mother, Natalie Shirilla, has lifted the lid on prison life and the fears the double convicted murderer has.

Shrilla was sentenced to 15 years in prison back in 2023 after she was convicted of the double murder of her then boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla, only 17 at the time of the car crash where she drove a car at 100 miles per hour directly into a wall, insisted that she blacked out and never meant to kill them.

The horrifying incident is explored in the new Netflix documentary, The Crash, which features interviews with the killer's parents, who have been widely criticised following the release of the show.

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In a phone call obtained by People, Shrilla discussed life behind bars in the Cuyahoga County Jail and the worry of not being able to have children once she is released.

The convicted killer told her mother that she 'doesn’t want to live here with these people', referring to fellow murderers who are held in the prison.

"But anyway, since you have to spend time there, we all knew you were going to anyway, it doesn't sound so, so bad," Natalie replied.

A new Netflix documentary tells the horrifying story (Netflix)

Later on in the phone call, Shirilla spoke openly about her fears for the future and what it might entail once she is released.

"I feel like I want to live off the grid, like, and I'm just — I'm just I'm thinking about like how I'm just gonna be like old when I get out of jail and like, I don't know, like I'm not gonna be able to have kids or like a family and s*** like that," Shirilla said on the phone call.

Natalie then told her daughter to 'not go there', before Shirilla said: "I know, it's hard not to."

Former Ohio prison inmate Kat Crowder shared her experience of spending time with the convicted murderer in a video she shared to TikTok.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

She claims Shirilla is an entirely different person to the one depicted in the documentary.

"When I was in prison with her, it was at the beginning of her sentence, and the Mackenzie that came on to Netflix was not the same Mackenzie that I witnessed in prison," Crowder said.

“She thrived for fame, even when I was in prison with her, she thought she was going to be the representative of the prison."

She continued: "Let me tell you something, Mackenzie Shirilla did not walk around that prison yard with an ounce of remorse.

"Mackenzie did not walk around that prison yard thinking about those lost loved ones that she claimed to think about every single day. [She] walked around the prison thinking, how is she going to get in with the cool kids?”