There aren't many things you could buy for a dollar in 2026, but here's everything you could buy for $1 the year you were born.

A dollar in today's economic climate won't get you very far...at all.

But there was once a time when $1 two McDonald’s meals, six Hershey’s bars, or a pack of cigarettes.

Of course over time, inflation reduces the purchasing power of a dollar, and ten or 20 years from now, you may look back amazed at how 'cheap' things were in 2026 (though it certainly doesn't feel that way).

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There's no doubt that inflation will continue to drive prices higher and higher - the problem is, wages don't seem to be matching the increasing rate.

The below list looks at the value of a dollar between 1970 and 2024, with data compiled by GOBankingRates, as per Yahoo Finance.

1970-1979

The 1970s were a transitional decade famous for bold fashion choices, the boom of disco, and technological advancements, including the first IVF baby to ever be born.

But what could you get for a dollar back then?

1970: 2 pillowcases, $0.88

1971: Rake, $1.09

1972: Wrench, $0.98

1973: 6 Hershey’s bars, $0.90

1974: Barbie outfit, $0.77

1975: 50 vitamins, $1.00

1976: Knee socks, $0.99

What a dollar could get you in the 70s compared to now is very different. (Getty Stock Images)

1977: Skein of yarn, $0.97

1978: 6 first-class postage stamps, $0.90

1979: 8 guitar picks, $0.98

1980-1989

The 80s launched the careers of some of the most iconic global musicians of our time - Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, to name just a few.

Iconic toys such as the Rubik's Cube were born, and movies such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, E.T., and Top Gun, all hit the big screen.

But for a dollar, you could treat yourself to at least a couple of things...

1980: 1/2 gallon milk, $1.02

1981: 1 dozen eggs, $0.97

1982: Pack of cigarettes, $0.82

1983: 2 D batteries, $0.99

1984: 1 pound of grapes, $0.99

1985: California Lottery ticket, $1.00

1986: 3 shots of bourbon, $0.97

1987: 2 bags of gift wrapping bows, $1.00

1988: 4 packs of gum, $1.00

1989: 1 gallon of gas, $1.00

1990-1999

On the brink of the millennium and the dawn of the digital age - the 90s.

It's a decade defined by the birth of the World Wide Web, the explosion of grunge and hip-hop, and of course some iconic TV shows.

And while the value of the dollar starts to increasingly deplete by this decade, you could still buy a share in Microsoft - which I'm sure many of us wish we had done!

1990: 1 share of Microsoft, $0.94

1991: 1 share of Disney, $1.00

1992: 1/2 pound bacon, $0.93

1993: 4 vending machine toys/gumballs, $1.00

You could buy one share in Disney for a dollar in the 90s. (Getty Stock Images)

1994: 1/2 bag of potato chips, $1.00

1995: Ballpoint pen ink refill, $1.00

1996: 1/2 pound chicken breast, $0.96

1997: Die-cast Nascar model, $1.33

1998: 2 liters cola, $0.98

1999: 11 green Lego bricks, $0.98

2000-2009

The noughties saw the birth of reality TV, early social media, and questionable fashion choices.

But unfortunately, you could no longer get two Big Macs for a dollar.

2000: Loaf of bread, $0.99

2001: Postage for three letters, $1.02

2002: Taco Bell bean burrito, $0.69

2003: Ticket to Blink-182’s DollaBill Tour, $1.00

2004: 1 share of Apple, $0.94

2005: 10 KWHs electricity, $1.00

2006: 2 pounds bananas, $0.96

2007: iTunes track, $0.99

2008: Slice of New York pizza, $1.00

2009: 1/2 a weekday New York Times, $1.00

2010-2019

While these feel like slightly more familiar times, the price of milk, for example, has still increased by roughly 50% since 2010, as per the Office for National Statistics.

But let's remind ourselves could we buy for a dollar in the 2010s...

2010: 1/3 gallon of gas, $0.93

2011: 1/3 pound ground beef, $1.00

2012: Fitness app, $0.99

Users could buy 50G of iCloud storage for a dollar in 2015. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

2013: 1 pound of navel oranges, $1.00

2014: 1 car air freshener, $1.00

2015: 50GB of storage (iCloud), $0.99

2016: Shot of whiskey, $0.99

2017: Makeup brush set, $0.89

2018: A dozen Krispy Kreme donuts, $1.00

2019: 4 dry-erase markers, $1.00

2020-2024

And now, the present (ish), and we're all fully aware of what a dollar can, or can't, get us in this age.

2020: Wendy’s Frosty (small), $0.99

2021: Amazon Kindle e-book, $0.99

2022: A can of soda, $0.75

2023: 10-count pack of ballpoint pens, $0.58

2024: Lipstick, $1.00