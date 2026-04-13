Justin Bieber has been slated online by some at-home Coachella viewers after they called him out for his headline performance at the California event.

Coachella’s first weekend has been and gone, and what a time it was for music, and for fans.

However, social media users haven’t been too pleased with Justin Bieber after going out on stage for the first time in a long time to headline Coachella’s top stage on Saturday (April 11).

The 32-year-old was the big event for fans on Day 2, and while many people would have been anticipating a simple return of some old classic songs like ‘Never Say Never’, ‘Stay’ and ‘Baby’, the singer instead threw people for a loop.

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Taking to the red stage in shorts, a hoodie and shades, Bieber sporadically gave fans what they wanted in the form of old content, but it’s what he did around that that has had tongues wagging – leading to people to hit out at his reported $10 million pay check.

Bieber apparently made $10 million (X)

That’s right, per the Daily Mail, JB was paid millions to headline Coachella, which could explain just why some were upset that his performance didn’t include things like backup dancers or a more energetic vibe.

According to the Financial Express, this amount has actually gone on to allegedly make the Canadian singer the highest paid performer at Coachella, ever.

I mean, that beats Beyonce’s payment. Beyonce, people.

During his time on stage, Bieber was seen hosting a livestream, where he asked fans to recommend his next song, and also trolled himself in the form of playing memes of himself falling off stage and walking into a glass door.

“justin rlly up there headlining coachella w/ just a mic & his macbook??,” wrote one online commenter.

One person wrote: “literally justin bieber brought a laptop to coachella with the youtube chat and his fans are deciding the SONGS.”

Another said: “100,000 people paid to watch a man browse his own channel.”

A user went on to brand it the ‘worst’ performance of Coachella’s history writing: “Justin Bieber did the impossible … he managed to dethrone Katseye with the worst coachella performance of all time.”

Justin Bieber was branded the 'worst' Coachella performance (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

However, there were those who thought differently, with a social media fan quipping: “He literally hasn’t performed in years due to illness and extreme mental distress. The fact he is out performing and giving us incredible vocals is all we wanted and all that’s needed. It’s incredible. If you want theatrics go to the circus.”

Another said: “Oh no you didn’t understand nothinggg!!! For THE justin Bieber to be fully himself, intimate and happy, it is everything. For fans to like ‘hang out with him’ is goooolldddd.”

Someone else wrote: “I feel like Justin Bieber is healing his inner child with this Coachella performance right now and it's genuinely beautiful to see.

“Seeing him look at his younger self with nothing but love?? Like I've never seen him this relaxed and happy performing.”

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Justin Bieber for comment.

The highest-paid Coachella performances of all time

Costing hundreds of millions of dollars to run every year, it should come as no surprise that Coachella pays out the big bucks for its headliners and performers.

Here are some of the most expensive over the years...

Radiohead

Over two decades ago, in 2004, the English rock band headlined Coachella and reportedly made $1 million at the time, which equates to around $1.7 million today.

Eminem

The 'Slim Shady' rapper headlined Coachella in 2018, which saw him bring Dr. Dre on stage with him for a special cameo.

It was widely reported that he made $1 million for his performance.

Lady Gaga

A report by The New Yorker estimates that the 'Bad Romance' singer was paid between $3-4 million for her headlining 'Mayhem in the Desert' performance in 2025.

Lady Gaga got paid between $3-4 million (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sir Paul McCartney

The Beatles legend was paid around $4 million in 2009 when he headlined the festival, according to 98FM, which equates to roughly $6 million in today's economy.

Prince

Another legend to add to the Coachella archives, the late musician was reportedly paid a cool $5 million when he headlined in 2008, which equates to roughly $7.4 million today.

Prince was paid $5 mil (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star headlined Coachella in 2019, making history for being the youngest female to ever headline.

She was also paid a very pretty penny indeed, with PEOPLE reporting that she made $8 million from her performances over the two weekends.

Ariana was paid $8 million (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Beyoncé

After headlining in 2018, which saw the festival be nicknamed 'Beychella', the pop icon's pay was disputed at first.

However, Billboard predicted she was paid somewhere between $8 and 12 million, making her one of the festival's most expensive headliners in history.