Hailey Bieber has spoken out on the struggles being married to husband Justin in regards to the relationship being played out in the public eye.

The celebrity power couple tied the knot in 2018 after several years of an on-and-off romance.

The pair had a son they named Jack Blues in 2024, with a source telling People Magazine at the time: "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for."

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Throughout their eight years of marriage, the Biebers have faced a lot of scrutiny, especially when it comes to their relationship.

Hailey opened up on married life in a cover story for Time100’s Most Influential Companies of 2026, where she spoke out on the 'bizarre and uncomfortable' situation being married to the 'Baby' singer provides.

Hailey Bieber has opened up on the 'bizarre and uncomfortable' situation (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I just think being in this position in general, there's a lot of judgment," she told the magazine.

"It does feel hard sometimes, having every single thing be looked at and picked apart.

"They create a story for you, and it can feel really uncomfortable and bizarre sometimes, because I'm like, it's just not even real."

The model added: "I need to live my life and continue to move forward regardless."

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old sat down on Therapuss podcast and opened up on parenthood after welcoming Jack Blues in August 2024.

"He says basketball all the time," Hailey said.

"I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like 'basketball'. He's just. It's insane. So funny."

Hailey has previously opened up on parenthood (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

"He also just started saying please. He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, 'say please', he would go this, as please," as the model acted out the sign language gesture for 'please'.

Discussing parenthood more generally, Hailey added: "It is so fun. I always knew I wanted kids, I always wanted to be a mom. And then when it happens, you never know what to expect and you don't know what it's going to be like. And it honestly it's so much fun."

The Rhode founder then went on to suggest she could well have more children in the future.

Despite being in 'no rush', Hailey admitted she and Justin would 'definitely want one more'.

"Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time," she added.