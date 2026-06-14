Seth Rogan has made a rare comment about James Franco eight years on from their friendship ending in 2018, after the Spider-Man star was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior.

The comedy stars followed similar paths to Hollywood success, having first worked together on the cult 1999 TV series Freaks and Geeks.

But after collaborating on projects over a number of years, their friendship came to an abrupt end in 2018, after five women, four of whom were his acting students, accused Franco of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Two of the five women proceeded to file a sexual misconduct lawsuit against the actor, which he later settled in 2021 for $2.23 million.

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Court documents allege that the star 'engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students, by sexualizing his power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects'.

The 2018 Golden Globes was the last time the two were pictured together. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

And while Rogan has long kept the details of their friendship breakdown private, he recently opened up in an interview with the New York Times.

"I haven’t talked to him in a long time, no," he admitted.

The comedian added: "I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing.

"There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding - I have not worked with him in years."

Seth Rogan noted that he has 'no plans' to ever work with Franco again. (KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Following the allegations, Franco noted that the duo had experienced a 'great 20 years together'.

"I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over," he said, speaking to Variety in 2024.

Speaking with the outlet, Rogan continued: "The personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this.

"I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it."

He noted that 'nothing has changed' on his side, and that he has 'no plans' to work with him in the future at all.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where the comedy duo were nominated for their work directing and producing The Disaster Artist, marked the last time Franco and Rogen were photographed together publicly.