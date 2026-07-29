Michael Strahan issues blunt response as he addresses backlash from Chris Johnson interview
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Michael Strahan issues blunt response as he addresses backlash from Chris Johnson interview

The former Tennessee Titans player revealed on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with ASL last year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, Celebrity, NFL, Sport

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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