Jared Leto issues statement denying accusations of criminal sexual conduct
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Jared Leto issues statement denying accusations of criminal sexual conduct

The BBC said that 10 women in total have spoken to them as part of their documentary investigating Jared Leto's misconduct

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Jared Leto, Crime, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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