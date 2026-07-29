Jared Leto issues statement denying accusations of criminal sexual conduct

Allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, emerging as part of a BBC investigation, which he has now denied.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, known for movies including Fight Club, Dallas Buyers Club and American Psycho, has been accused by four women of criminal sexual misconduct, including sexual assault.

According to the report, all four of the women making the allegations were teenagers at the time.

The people who spoke to the BBC as part of the documentary say they met Leto between 2002 and 2016 - when he would have been in his 30s and 40s.

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The women allege that Leto, now 54, 'abused his position of power' to get away with the sexual misconduct.

In a statement his publicist told UNILAD: “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

One of the Thirty Seconds to Mars road crew is reported as saying: “Jared is one of the worst people I've ever worked for in any way, shape or form” (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What are the allegations against Jared Leto?

The allegations are wide-ranging.

One woman, who was 17 at the time, told the BBC she had 'underage sex' with Leto in California, which would be ruled as statutory rape under California Law. She is reported to have said Leto 'shrugged off' the information about the age of consent being 18 years of age.

Another, aged just 16 at the time, described a series of 'sexually explicit' phone calls with Leto, in which he 'abused his celebrity status'. She claims she was later sent an NDA agreement to prevent her from talking about what had happened. She refused to sign it.

A third accuser says she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel bathroom when she was 17 years old.

An additional claimant says that she was threatened with sexual assault by Leto after she was 'unexpectedly' left alone with him in a hotel room in London.

Jared Leto is the frontman for 30 second to Mars (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Four other women said they received unwanted 'strange and often very sexual' phone call from Leto while they were teenagers.

The accusations were brought to light in the BBC Current Affairs Documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.

Staff members for 30 Seconds to Mars also spoke to the BBC as part of the documentary.

One of them said: “Jared is one of the worst people I've ever worked for in any way, shape or form”.

Other accusations center around his life with the band and behavior on tour.

One woman told the BBC that when she was just 14 years old, Leto told a security guard to take her backstage following a sexualized remark about her chest.

Jared Leto won an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

After the young girl's mother confronted Leto, he is accused of simply repeating what he said.

The BBC reported that 10 women in total have spoken to them as part of their documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.

UNILAD has contacted Jared Leto for comment.