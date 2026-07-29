Jessica Biel explains why she's returning to movies after 10 years
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Jessica Biel explains why she's returning to movies after 10 years

The actress had a 'secret Covid baby' during her time away from the big screen

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

Topics: Entertainment, Justin Timberlake, Hollywood

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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