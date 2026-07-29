Jessica Biel explains why she's returning to movies after 10 years

It's been almost 10 years since we saw Jessica Biel on the big screen - and she can't believe it either. She's now back with a bang, starring alongside John Cena in Matchbox: The Movie, as she explains why it was the right time to make her return.

Biel's last appearance on the big screen was in the 2017, when she starred in Shock and Awe, where she starred as Lisa Mayr.

“Oh, my God, really?” she said to Entertainment Weekly, shocked at how long her 'break' had been, before calling her new movie 'such a fun opportunity'.

Continuing to gush, she said: “I really am inspired by this amazing cast,” she said of co-stars including WWE legend Cena, Teyonah Parris, Sam Richardson and Arturo Castro.

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Biel also spoke about the 'nostalgic' element of the Apple TV movie, telling the outlet she played with Matchbox as a child.

Biel last appeared on the big screen in 2017 (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

For those too young to remember, Matchboxes are toy cars, and other vehicles, made by toy giant Mattel. They were first released in 1953, and are still going strong to this day. So strong, that they've made a movie out of it.

Biel said she was excited about 'getting back into an action space,' as well as 'driving the amazing cars,' in the film. Not to forget the comedic element embedded in.

"It just seemed like an amazing opportunity and I’m happy to be part of it," she added.

The film, which has been described as 'an action-packed, globetrotting adventure,' via the official synopsis, follows a group of friends who 'have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.'

But what has she been up to in those 10 years?

Well, the 44-year-old has been starring in TV series including BoJack Horseman, Pete the Cat and The Better Sister, as well as giving birth to, and raising her two children, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, with her husband, music legend Justin Timberlake. She previously revealed how the kids had joined her in Europe for the filming of the movie, as her husband was away on this world tour.

The pair tied the knot in Southern Italy in 2012, and welcomed their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake three years later.

The cast gathered together during (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

They then welcomed their second child, Phineas. In true celebrity style, Timberlake announced his arrival on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Later, Biel described him as a 'secret Covid baby' during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, although she claimed it was 'never meant to be a secret'.

"It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she said.

Fans can begin to get excited for the action packed film, with the trailer having dropped earlier this week, with many comparing it to 'Fast and Furious'.

"It's been a long time since we played Matchbox together," Biel's character Aimee, tells Cena's character - with the trailer then turning to nostalgic flashbacks of the group as children, before returning back to the action of adulthood.

Mattel's last huge film was the Barbie movie, which became the highest grossing film of 2023, making an insanely impressive $1.448 billion worldwide, with $636.2 million of that coming from the United States and Canada alone.

We're sure Matchbox will be hoping to follow suit!

Matchbox is coming October 9 to Apple TV