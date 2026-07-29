DJ Kavinsky, behind hit track 'Nightcall', found dead aged 50

French DJ, DJ Kavinsky, has been found dead at his home, aged 50.

The music star, real name, Vincent Belorgey, is best known for his track Nightcall, the opening credits to the 2011 movie, Drive, which starred Ryan Gosling.

Many may also remember him from his performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. After his performance, his hit song became the most Shazamed in a single day.

The Paris prosecutor's office said he had been found dead at home in the city, media outlets report.

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They have announced that they have opened an investigation into the cause of death, and it has been reported that 'no suspicious elements' had been found at the scene.

French newspaper Le Figaro reports the music star had been complaining of headaches for several days prior.

The DJ performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony (Photo by Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Getty Images)

After the tragic news broke, tributes began pouring in on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, writing on Facebook: "Kavinsky, a source of pride for France forever."

"With the sudden disappearance of Kavinsky, France loses one of its most singular voices. From the film *Drive* to the Paris Olympics, the entire world had pulsed to "Nightcall." Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to resonate across generations and borders," penned Culture Minister Catherine Pégard.

Fans have taken to the star's latest Instagram post to pay tribute, with one writing: "Rest in peace my goat. Keep driving."

A second penned: "I hope you’re cruising down the great highway in the sky, king," with a third writing: "We will miss your talent, Kavinsky. Rest in peace."

The music star died just days before his 51st birthday (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

The DJ, who was found dead just days before his 51st birthday, rose to fame in the early 2000s, and started off acting before taking over the music scene.

His debut studio album, OutRun, was released two years after he rose to global fame with his breakout 2011 track.

He also worked closely with Electronic duo Daft Punk, having served as a support act during their Alive 2007 tour.

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