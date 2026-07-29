Country singer Tyler Hubbard proved that family camping trips are never entirely smooth sailing after a fishing hook became firmly impaled in his scalp during a weekend getaway.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter—best known as one half of the chart-topping duo Florida Georgia Line—was taking four days off in the middle of a busy summer tour to travel in an Airstream trailer with his wife, Hayley, and their three young children: Olivia, 8, Luca, 6, and Atlas, 5.

However, a morning outdoors turned into an impromptu medical procedure when Tyler suffered a rogue fishing accident - with visibly painful results.

In a video shared to Instagram under the caption "Breakfast had to wait...", Hayley recalled making meals for the family when her husband casually requested her assistance.

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“Mid cooking breakfast while camping I hear, 'Babe, can you come here when you get a sec?'” Hayley shared on social media, reposting the clip of the incident.

Upon closer inspection, a silver fish barb—complete with a yellow lure and two bright red beads attached—was firmly lodged into Tyler's head.





As Hayley assessed the situation and prepared to extract the metal barb, the couple’s three children could be heard off-camera providing moral support and backseat medical advice to their father.

“Is it bleeding mom?” one of the children asked nervously as Hayley examined the scalp, while another chimed in with sage advice: “Dad, just don't think about it, mom's just going to pull it right away.”

When Hayley asked if there were any specific "tricks" to removing an impaled barb, Tyler admitted that the stray hook "kinda" hurt "so bad."

Showing impressive composure, Hayley hyped up her husband—telling him "you're doing great, you're so brave"—before locking onto the silver barb with a pair of pliers and pulling it free in one swift motion.

“Oh, we got it!” Hayley confirmed as the family cheered the successful extraction.

The video clip shared by the couple revealed the hook lodged firmly in Tyler's scalp (Tylerhubbard/instagram)

Following the ordeal, Hayley shared a full recap video of the family's river trip, joking about the chaotic moment: “All the memories made were worth the schlepping and loading up and unpacking and fun that comes along with camping,” she wrote. “Next time we'll try to avoid fish hooks in the head.”

The gross-out camping scare came shortly after Hubbard surprised country fans with a viral onstage reunion with his former bandmate Brian Kelley at CMA Fest in Nashville, teasing that future Florida Georgia Line performances could be in the works for 2027.



