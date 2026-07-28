Mary Jo Campbell's cause of death has been confirmed just two weeks after passing away at age 91.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and mother of momager, Kris Jenner, died on July 16, with her cause of death being listed as acute cardiopulmonary arrest, per USWeekly.

Mary Jo, also known as MJ, has since had all conditions which contributed to her death confirmed, including one she'd had 'for months' prior to her death, per her certificate, though no autopsy was performed after her death according to the Daily Mail.

Other conditions leading to her death included the likes of metastatic lung cancer and acute respiratory failure, per the certificate.

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Kris' mother became a celebrity in her own right after making appearances on her grandchildren's shows and projects.

But in the beginning, she was a doting mother who gave birth to Kris in 1955 with Robert True 'Bob' Houghton.

After her time with Bob ended seven years later, MJ went on to marry Harry Shannon, who raised both Kris and her sister, Karen Houghton.

MJ was a regular feature on The Kardashians, where her ill health was discussed, and in 2025, Kris revealed just how much her mom 'struggles so much' after the passing of Karen in 2024.

Her death came as a tragic time for Kris, who, in a heartbreaking message announcing his death, expressed how she had shaped her as a person, and the impact she had on the whole family.

Kris wrote: "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith.

"Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter…

'Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. "

MJ died on July 16 (Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage)

She added: "There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.

"Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."