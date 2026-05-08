Momager Kris Jenner is finally keeping us up to date with her wellness tips and tricks, but there’s one thing she won’t use again - Ozempic.

Speculation that Jenner was on the GLP-1 medication started back in 2023, when she had noticeably lost weight, showcased in a number of Instagram posts.

Ozempic is a drug intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss.

Its rise in popularity began around five years ago, with many celebrities admitting to using it to help them aid weight loss. It does come with side effects, and just like with any medication, everyone reacts differently. And for Jenner, it left her unable to work - and we all know 'the Devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder!'

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The 70-year-old said Ozempic didn't work for her (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

"I did not do like an Ozempic. I tried it,” Jenner said on the SHE MD Podcast. “We tried it once when no one knew what it was, and it made me really sick,” she said.

Jenner then recalled the conversation with her doctor after the experience of her side effects.

'I can't work anymore. I can't, I'm so sick. I'm like, nauseous,'" she told her.

Jenner and her doctors then looked into other options - until they finally found something that worked for her.

“I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me,” Jenner revealed. “And then I follow it up with supplements."

“And that was a game changer. That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night because I get up so early. I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I'm done.”

Jenner joked about her facelift in the interview (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

The 70-year-old added that the supplements were doing wonders for her hair, face and skin.

Peptide are ‘are strings of molecules called amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins,’ Web MD states. They’re naturally produced by the body, and act as messengers telling cells what to do.

Peptide injections have been promoted by some on social media for weight loss, muscle growth, recovery and anti-aging, the American Medical Association states. However, experts suggest patients should 'start with a coversation with a doctor'.

Like anything, experts warn they can cause side effects, and some have not been studied extensively.

"Some injectable peptides are not regulated and may carry real health risks," AMA states.

Elsewhere in the interview - Jenner revealed how she looks so good at 70.

Of course, there’s the famous 2025 face-lift - which she joked about in the interview.

“I had a very, well-known facelift a year ago. So that was helpful,” she laughed.

Although a facelift from Dr. Steven Levine may not be accessible to the everyday citizen, there’s one thing the momager swears by. Routine bloodwork.

“I get my blood drawn every three months just to keep my hormones balanced because I realized after I was 45 that was important to your physical female health,” she revealed.

Noted!

UNILAD has contacted Novo Nordisk, the creators of Ozempic, for comment.