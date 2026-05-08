Stanley Tucci has spoken fondly of how the age gap in his marriage to Felicity Blunt 'changed his life', saying how 'incredible' and 'fun' his wife is.

Tucci has never exactly been short of admirers: being one of Hollywood's most watchable actors for the best part of three decades, and he spent the pandemic making negronis so seductively that the internet collectively lost its mind.

The Devil Wears Prada star could read a bus timetable and make it compelling, and he has that rare quality of making every role feel effortless.

Behind the screen presence and the culinary cool-guy image is slightly unusual love story, one that kicked off at George Clooney’s house in Lake Como (as you do), and endued up giving Tucci something he genuinely didn’t think he’d find again.

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He had been through some tough times, before he met Felicity Blunt - a literary agent who just happened to be Emily Blunt’s sister.

Stanley Tucci pictured with Felicity and Emily Blunt at this year's Met Gala (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

When did Stanley Tucci meet and marry Felicity Blunt?

The pair first crossed paths at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006, before being properly reintroduced at Emily’s wedding to John Krasinki in 2010, held at George Clooney’s Lake Como pad.

They married in 2012 and have two kids together, a son born in 2015 and a daughter in 2018, alongside Tucci’s three children from his first marriage.

When asked by Jenna Bush Hager on her podcast Open Book in 2024 what he thinks make it work, despite the two-decade gap, Tucci said: "We had a lot in common, even though we had nothing in common. And it just sort of stuck."

He was effusive about what Felicty had brought to his life beyond the romance.

Tucci and Felicity got married in 2012 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

'Her mind is incredible'

"She changed my life in the sense that she gave me a sense of security," he said.

"She gave my children a sense of security. And she's fun. Like, she's fun to hang out with."

He continued: "She's incredibly positive, which I am not always. Her mind is incredible. Her capacity to take in information, not just from a book, but from the world and process it, and turn it into something else is just extraordinary.

"She's pretty cool."

Tucci met his now-wife through his Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who was Stanley Tucci's first wife?

His first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, sadly died of cancer in 2009 after 14 years of marriage, leaving Tucci a widower with three kids.

By his own admission, he’d written off the idea of doing it all again. But then he met Felicity, the woman who 'rewired his brain.’

Tucci said further during his podcast appearance that he wasn’t sure he’d ever remarry or have more children, until, one day, he did.

“When I met her [Felicity], it just sort of made sense, even though there is this age gap of 21 years. And obviously, I knew her family , or I knew her sister was one of my best friends.

"And we just hit it off.”