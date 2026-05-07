Goldie Hawn has set the record straight on her 'beef' with The Devil Wears Prada star, Meryl Streep.

Before Streep's return as Miranda Priestly, the Hollywood icons starred together on the hit 1992 comedic horror, Death Becomes Her. In the movie, Streep, now 76, and Hawn, now 80, both played aging Hollywood actresses who took magic potion in attempts to gain back their youth.

Streep is currently promoting the sequel to David Frankel’s highly anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, and she couldn’t help but reminisce on the golden days - but maybe, not so fondly.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Miranda Priestly star jokingly recalled some ‘beef’ she had with her co-star.

Advert

“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep recently said in an interview promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

Streep recently revealed the 'beef' she had with Hawn (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Mamma Mia! star continued: “She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all … ‘Oh, gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute,’” before laughing: “Yeah, I had beef with her.”

However, she then clarified they got over the so-called ‘beef’ long ago, gushing about their long standing friendship.

Like many, Hawn saw the interview circulating the internet, and she’s now set the record straight.

Shortly after Streep's light-hearted comments, Hawn was asked by Entertainment Tonight what she remembers about working with Streep.

“I’m 15 minutes late to everything, it’s unbelievable,” the Snatched star admitted. “But I think we got through that.

“We’ve been such good friends for so long. But it’s just our joke. I was too late on the set.

“Maybe she was too early, I don’t know!” she laughed. “Sometimes when you’re too early you’re still waiting for somebody and you think, ‘Oh god, where the hell is she!’”

Earlier this week, fans were hopeful they would see Streep make her debut at the Met Gala. After all, Miranda Priestly is largely based around chief, Anna Wintour.

She was however, a no show once again - and it doesn’t look like fans will be seeing their fave celeb on the carpet next year either. Or the year after that!

“Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended,” her reps told People.

“While she appreciates Vogue, Anna [Wintour] and her incredible imagination and stamina—it has never quite been her scene.”