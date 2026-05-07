After months of speculation, KJ Apa has denied that he is Mr. Fantasy and berated the singer for stealing his likeness.

The New Zealand actor is best known for starring as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, and has dabbled in music as well.

Last year, a musician named Mr. Fantasy emerged online and he bares an uncanny resemblance to that of Apa's. From the same physique and eyes, to even having the same tattoos, TikTok investigators are adamant that Apa is the singer and Mr. Fantasy is his alter ego.

Adding fuel to the fire, a handful of famous faces and close friends of Apa's have featured in Mr. Fantasy's videos. Some of these include his Riverdale cast mates Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, as well as other celebs like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Zoey Deutch, Nick Jonas, Alex Warren, and Dave Franco.

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The singer Mr. Fantasy has gone viral for his music (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

With all of this in mind, people have speculated that Mr. Fantasy could in fact be Apa — but he's now insisted that this isn't the case.

Apa has addressed the matter on Instagram for the first time and called out the singer for stealing his image.

"So there has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed because I didn’t think it was even worth addressing," the 28-year-old started the video.

"But now, because of how it’s impacted my life personally, I feel like I have to talk about it, and I don’t usually do this, take things here to talk about."

Riverdale star KJ Apa insists that he's not Mr. Fantasy (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

The Map That Leads to You actor continued: "I have to do it now because it’s hurting me, and my career, and there was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who were really close to me by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image. And I think we all know who we’re talking about."

He doesn't call out Mr. Fantasy directly, but it's understood that that's who Apa's referring to.

Warning: video contains strong language

He went on to say in the serious video: "It’s f**ked up. It’s f**ked up because I just lost on a huge job. And can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I’m a joke because of this guy.

"And I don’t know what to do about it other than bring it here and do everything that I can to protect myself because it’s completely fucking disrespectful and completely wrong to do that."

Apa's famous friends who have featured in Mr. Fantasy's videos have commented on his post and apologized to him.

Zoey Deutch replied: "Hi I am really sorry I agreed to do the music video with him. I had no idea it was affecting your life like this.

"I obviously won’t engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing. I hope you can accept my apology."

"I’m sorry man," Patrick Schwarzenegger also commented.

UNILAD have contacted Apa's representatives and Mr. Fantasy for comment.