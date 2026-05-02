Meryl Streep reveals the one co-star she had 'beef' with and why

Meryl Streep has revealed a beef on set with one of her former co-stars.

The iconic actor is once again taking to the big screen, this time to reprise her role as boss from hell Miranda Priestly in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

Streep will be joined by returning cast from the 2006 movie, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, as well as other celebrities who will be taking on roles in the new film.

In the buildup to the film's release, Streep has revisited some of her previous roles in an interview with Vanity Fair, including opening up about one issue that she ran into with a co-star on the set of Death Becomes Her, which was released in 1992.

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This was Goldie Hawn, who Streep said she had one particular bone to pick with during the interview.

Streep joked about her time on set with Hawn (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Good Housekeeping)

Recalling their time on set together, Streep said: “Goldie, she was always late to set. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying.”

Streep went on to recount how Hawn had driven herself to set in her convertible car.

She said: “But she was so adorable. “She had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.

“She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all … ‘Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her.”

Nonetheless, despite the 'beef', Streep emphasized that she had loved their time working together, calling it 'silly and fabulous', and said that they 'had a lot of fun', even calling Hawn 'the best laugher in America'.

The new movie will see several of the original cast return (Dave Benett/WireImage)

Streep said: “We just laughed. We just had a lot of fun. And she’s the best laugher in America, really. She laughs like, ‘Ahahaha!’ And then they have to stop shooting. But that part was fun.”

And just in case you were worried, Streep made it crystal clear that any allusions to her 'beef' were very tongue in cheek, and that in face Hawn is 'one of her buddies'.

She said: “Over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills."

The sequel to the Devil Wears Prada will see Hathaway's Andy once more being thrown into the orbit of the formidable Priestly, but this time having built up a career for herself as a reporter.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Goldie Hawn for comment.