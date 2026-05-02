



For over 30 years, Will Ferrell has been delighting audiences with his comedy stylings on everything from SNL to hit movies such as Stepbrothers, Elf and Barbie, yet it turns out acting isn’t the star’s only revenue stream.

Like many of us, the actor has recently adopted a side hustle to bring in a little extra cash, and it’s more down to earth than anyone might have imagined.

During a recent interview, the actor revealed he’s been setting up shop at the Rose Bowl Flea Market, a pop up market on the second Sunday of every month in Pasadena, CA.

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“I’ve been selling t-shirts at the Rose Bowl Swap Meet,” Ferrell, 58, revealed on the Harland Highway podcast in March.

“T-shirts and ukuleles…they’re t-shirts that I thrift. I find them, I get them and then I up-sell them,” Ferrell stated. “[I have] a little table, ukuleles and t-shirts. I clean up. I do pretty well.”

When grilled one exactly how much he makes each time, the actor candidly admitted “a couple hundy.”

Will Ferrell has teased his new side hustle (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Shortly after the interview aired, many fans were skeptical about the truth of the claims, with several wondering if this was all part of an elaborate joke.

Yet just when they thought the idea of Ferrell peddling his wares on a lazy Sunday were far fetched, the Old Town Pasadena Instagram account shared the clip.

“Catch Will Ferrell at the Pasadena flea market selling T-shirts at his booth like it’s the most normal thing in the world 😂,” they wrote in the caption.

This only prompted more confusion from fans who were still left in the dark about the authenticity of Ferrell’s claims, or just a publicity stunt to attract more people to the market.

“Is he be serious or is he joking? Bc you never know with him lol,” one fan asked.

Another questioned, “Is this to get people to go back to the rose bowl flea? Because I’m sold. And so are his shirts and ukulele.”

“I have not seen him there. Lol,” said a third.

Fans remain skeptical about whether or not Ferrell is telling the truth (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

While the truth has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, we do know that Ferrell has still been hard at work on his latest project, a new Netflix series titled The Hawk, which will see him take on the role of fictional golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins.

Produced with the backing of the PGA Tour, the comedy series will follow a once-dominant pro golfer chasing one final comeback.

The series will run for ten episodes and features a star-studded cast, which includes Molly Shannon, Luke Wilson, and Fortune Feimster.

The Hawk is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in Summer 2026