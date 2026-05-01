Goldie Hawn has recalled the moment she was 'touched' by aliens in an extraterrestrial encounter.

The actress, 80, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week where she spoke about the spooky experience, explaining she was in her late teenage years and working as a dancer in California when the alien encounter occurred.

She recalled how she had looked up into the sky and explained that she 'wanted to meet [them] one day' before something very peculiar happened.

"I looked up in the sky and I said, 'I know you’re up there, and I know we’re not alone, and I want to meet you one day,’" she recalled.

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Three months later, Goldie explained she was dancing when she suddenly became sleepy and asked her friend if she could lie down in the back of her car to rest.

"I heard a high-pitched sound in my ear… and I remember looking at my hand and my body, and I couldn't move anything. I was completely paralysed."

Goldie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Goldie explained that she could see small figures outside of her car, staring at her, with triangular shaped heads and communicating via sound rather than words.

"Two people… looking at me with triangular-shaped heads, sort of silver colour," she added.

"I suddenly remembered… they touched my face. It was the most benevolent touch… it was like the finger of God."

Goldie became emotional as she recalled the events, but explained that she wasn't initially sure if it was a dream.

However, years later, after reading about alien encounters, she realised many of the features of her own experience - such as paralysis and high-pitched noises - were quite common in alien experiences.

Goldie explained she ended up seeing a astrophysicist about the encounter, to help her understand what happened.

Goldie recalled her alien encounter (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Some of the most common features of alien encounters include paralysis, sleep paralysis, feelings of intense pressure, 'missing time', floating sensations, intense fear and bright lights.

Goldie's partner, Kurt Russell, has also had an alien encounter, recalling to The One Show that he famously reported lights over Phoenix in 1997, something that went down as one of the most famous UFO sightings in history.

“We were on approach,” he recalled to BBC.

“I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V-shape. Oliver [Hudson] said to me, I was just looking at him, I was coming in, we’re maybe a half a mile out, and Oliver said, ‘Pa, what are those lights?’ Then, I kind of came out of my reverie, and I said, ‘I don’t know what they are.’ He said, ‘Are we OK here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in’, and I reported it.”