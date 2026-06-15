Rainn Wilson is speaking out about The Office - but his opinion hasn't landed with a number of fans.

Despite the huge popularity amongst young adults, Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute in NBC the sitcom, doesn't believe the show could be made today.

The Office ran from 2005 - 2013, for nine seasons, with the re-runs still being viewed by thousands.

A 'sequel' to the show premiered on Peacock in September 2025, without the original characters.

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"I feel like there was a period of time where it was really hard to talk about anything," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "And that's kind of shifted back now a little bit.

"I do feel like you couldn't make The Office today," he told the outlet. "I do think that would be too hard to be as politically incorrect as the show was. I do kind of miss that."

The Office ran for nine seasons

Wilson then said that 'the whole point' of the show was that Steve Carell's character Michael Scott 'completely lacks self awareness,' saying whatever without thinking, with Dwight right by his side.

He added that they 'milked that' for a number of 'inappropriate stuff' which he doesn't believe you could get away with in the modern day.

However, it doesn't look like fans of the comedy show agreed with him in the comments, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Does he not realize the office exploded in popularity with gen-z during the pandemic?" one questioned, while another said: "Always Sunny is still on the air mind you."

A third exclaimed: "WHY DOES EVERYONE THINK THEIR SITCOM WAS EDGY AND WOULD NOT BE MADE TODAY!"

Carell almost didn't take on the role (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank)

A fourth noted: "THE OFFICE reruns are on tv literally every day all day long."

However, others did agree with the actor, as one penned: "He’s right. Comedy needs to exist without constraints and censorship. There’s a difference between being funny and being offensive. Not all jokes will land, but commenting on the difference between us, is a unifier if you don’t take yourself too seriously. It’s important to push boundaries because that is what makes people react. Reaction means thinking, which is the whole point of art."

To this day, the show still remains a favorite across the globe, but it almost looked a whole lot different, as Carrell nearly didn't take on his role.

"Our pilot was the lowest testing pilot in the history of NBC," Carell previously told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast. "People really hated it. They actively hated it. And I don't quite know how it got legs after that."

He then revealed that Paul Rudd advised him 'not to audition'.

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