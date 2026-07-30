Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's bold social media move after divorce raises eyebrows
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's bold social media move after divorce raises eyebrows

Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, previously claimed the 'internet would crumble' when the story surrounding the divorce came out

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill

Topics: Jelly Roll, Social Media, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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