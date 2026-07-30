Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's bold social media move after divorce raises eyebrows

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo may have remaining amicable since their divorce, but their latest move could suggest otherwise.

The former couple's relationship came to an end after ten years this May, with country singer Jelly Roll filing for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Although Bunnie said on an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast that 'it was not mutual' and she told her former partner to file the divorce papers out of frustration, the two confirmed there was no cheating involved, and the break up was amicable. In fact, the podcaster even confirmed that her former husband was 'totally fine' when she was pictured kissing a Netflix star.

However, the couple have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. It is not unclear who unfollowed who first, and whether they both unfollowed each other, or one removed the other as a follower.

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UNILAD has contacted reps for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo for comment.

The former couple no longer follow each other on Instagram (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Despite the split previously being 'amicable,' just last week, Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, claimed to TikTok 'the internet would crumble' if the 'story surrounding the divorce' came out - although insisted no one had cheated.

"Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth," she said.

However, Bunnie insisted there was 'no beef' commenting under a fan's response: "Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol ppl just wanna run w a narrative. Love my baby forever."

Elsewhere, in her June 18 podcast, Bunnie Xo, real name, Alisa Andrea DeFord, claimed her former husband was already dating new people, and she's branching out too.

The newly single content creator enjoyed her Fourth of July weekend celebrations with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The pair were seen sharing a few intimate kisses in the Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville - which is co-owned by Jelly Roll himself.

Speaking on him 'finding out' about the kiss, she told her podcast listeners that 'he gets it' and 'it's not an issue at all'.

She was in no rush to make Wolf, 24, her new boo however, adding: “I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up."

The reality star also spoke out on the moment, telling TMZ: "I love Bunnie. She's great. She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her and she's super sick.

"Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She adds that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”

July 4 2026

Bunnie kisses 24-year-old reality star Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville, while celebrating the Fourth of July. TMZ later shares footage of the intimate moment.

July 10 2026

Bunnie shares Jelly Roll's reaction to the kiss on her podcast, telling listeners that he totally 'gets it' and the venue was 'no issue at all'.

“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up,” she adds

July 17 2026

Bunnie and Jelly Roll finalize their divorvce. Jelly Roll is reportedly set to make a one-off lump-sum payment to Bunnie in lieu of alimony.