Bunnie Xo has detailed the 'devestating' impact her recent divorce from Jelly Roll has had on her health.

Last month, it was reported the 41-year-old filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18, with an insider source close to the couple saying the decision to separate was entirely 'mutual' and that the pair are keeping details as a 'private family matter'.

While they may have gone their separate ways, there's been a lot of talk surrounding the couple, as both of them speak out on their near decade of marriage.

Bunnie recently revealed she was hospitalized for malnutrition following her split from Roll.

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Speaking on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Friday (July 10), the OnlyFans star said: "I was not eating. I wasn’t drinking. I couldn’t even stand up, because I was so f****** devastated.

The pair divorced in May (John Shearer/Getty Images)

"I was on the floor screaming, crying, because I could not understand what the f*** was going on."

It seem as though things are on the up for Bunnie now though.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bunnie opened up on her July Fourth antics, which saw the OnlyFans creator sharing an intimate kiss with Dylan Wolf, 24.

That just so happened to occur at Roll's Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville, and was captured on camera and shared by TMZ.

Bunnie revealed on the podcast that Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, had no problem with the kiss and that he totally 'gets it'.

And even more surprising, the venue where the kiss happened was 'no issue at all'.

“I feel very safe there, I also feel very protected there. That’s our home,” she said on the podcast.

Bunnie Xo opened up on life after divorce in a recent podcast appearance (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“It’s like, if I’m gonna land at any bar I’m gonna do that at Goodnight Nashville.”

Bunnie confirmed that she's not dating the reality star, going on to say that she hopes to have similar romantic moments under the fireworks in the months and years to come.

“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up,” she said

Wolf also saw the funny side of things, as he told TMZ: “Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits. That’s all that is.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She says that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”