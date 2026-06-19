Bunnie Xo has revealed that her ex-husband Jelly Roll has already re-entered the dating pool following their highly publicized split.

If anyone thought the dramatic end of country music's ultimate power couple was going to devolve into a bitter, mud-slinging tabloid war, Bunnie Xo is officially shutting that narrative down.

Taking to her Dumb Blonde podcast for an incredibly candid tell-all episode following news of their divorce, the 46-year-old entrepreneur dropped a massive update regarding how the former couple is navigating their brand-new, separate lives.

While discussing their fast-tracked legal separation and their decision to remain best friends, Bunnie confirmed that the 41-year-old "Need A Favor" singer is already dating again.

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But rather than reacting with anger or hurt, Bunnie showed nothing but immense grace and maturity, fiercely protecting her ex from any incoming social media backlash.

"I’m not going to say anything about J’s actions," Bunnie told her listeners firmly, choosing her words deliberately. "Because I don’t feel like it’s the right time and I don’t feel like it’s my place."

Bunnie XO shared the revelation on her Dumb Blonde podcast (Dumb Blonde Podcast / Youtube)

No Bitter Feelings

The podcaster’s protective stance highlights just how dedicated the former couple is to maintaining their close bond, especially since they recently confirmed they are still actively moving forward with their plans to welcome a baby via a surrogate.

Bunnie reiterated to her fanbase that there is absolutely zero bad blood behind the scenes, emphasizing that no one stepped outside the marriage.

"Nobody cheated on the other person," she clarified during the episode. "I believe our future is so much more important, and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other."

While Jelly Roll—real name Jason DeFord—has yet to release a formal statement regarding the split or his new dating life, he quietly sent a clear message to his followers on social media.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed the country star recently cleared his Instagram bio, entirely removing his wife's handle and replacing it with just two definitive words: "Music Man."

As both stars navigate the massive public fallout of ending their ten-year relationship, Bunnie left her listeners with a clear plea to treat both of them with kindness.

"I love him," she summarized. "We served our purpose for each other... and we're continuing the love."

Despite parting ways, the couple still intend to welcome a baby together (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy).

Challenges and infidelity behind closed doors

Throughout their marriage, the couple never tried to present themselves as the ‘perfect’ picture-book romance, frequently telling fans they hated being labeled as ‘couple goals’ because of the immense challenges they faced behind closed doors.

The pair briefly separated back in 2018, with Bunnie later explaining on her Dumb Blonde podcast that their ‘castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.’

Jelly Roll has also been brutally honest about his own past downfalls during their time together, previously labeling his own infidelity as ‘one of the worst moments of my adulthood.'

Despite the rockier patches, the couple appeared stronger than ever in recent years.

In August 2023, they returned to the exact same Las Vegas chapel where they first said "I do" to officially renew their wedding vows.

Yet less than three years later, the couple have officially confirmed that they are parting ways.



