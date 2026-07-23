Bunnie Xo responds after Jelly Roll's daughter claims internet will 'crumble' when divorce story comes out
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Bunnie Xo responds after Jelly Roll's daughter claims internet will 'crumble' when divorce story comes out

Bailee Ann DeFord said people would be gobsmacked 'the day that I open my mouth'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur

Topics: Jelly Roll, Celebrity, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones