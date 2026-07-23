Bunnie Xo responds after Jelly Roll's daughter claims internet will 'crumble' when divorce story comes out

Bunnie Xo has spoken out after her step-daughter implied she had some shocking behind-the-scenes intel about her divorce from Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie's separation has been very public after the former filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18.

While they may have gone their separate ways, TMZ reported that the pair's split has been entirely 'mutual' and they intended to treat the divorce as a 'private family matter'.

Despite that, there's been a lot of noise surrounding the pair's divorce, which was recently fuelled by Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord.

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The 18-year-old took to TikTok recently to claim the internet would 'crumble' when the story surrounding Bunnie and Roll's divorce comes out.

In an expletive-filled live on the video platform, DeFord said: "Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done. Get the f*** out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s***. I don’t care. I don’t want to talk about it."

Bailee Ann DeFord stated the internet would 'crumble' when they find out about her father's divorce (TikTok/@thebaileeann)

She went on to insist that neither Roll or Bunnie had cheated, before adding: "Y’all have no f**king idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f**king wait.

"Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f**king crumble the day that I open my mouth."

She continued: "It’s not a difference in f**king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f**king even. I’m for real so done."

Bunnie has since said there's 'nothing to clear up' after the comments made by her ex's daughter.

One fan commented the following on a recent TikTok uploaded by Bunnie: "Now Bailee posting some weird stuff. Hope Bunnie sees it and clears it up. Slay girl slay!!".

It led to the podcaster responding: "Nothing to clear up. She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run w/a narrative. Love my baby forever."

Bunnie Xo spoke out (TikTok)

Bunnie Xo explains why she took down the divorce episode of her podcast

It came weeks after Bunnie Xo took down the episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast that delved into her divorce. She said the episode made her $100,000.

Explaining she doesn't 'care about the money' on a July 10 episode of the podcast, she went on: "I took it down because I realized I just don’t want one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline

"That episode served a purpose for me at that time, and it was real, it was honest, and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment. But I’m not in that same place anymore."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

Bunnie Xo has insisted there's 'nothing to clear up' (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She adds that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”

July 4 2026

Bunnie kisses 24-year-old reality star Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville, while celebrating the Fourth of July. TMZ later shares footage of the intimate moment.

July 10 2026

Bunnie shares Jelly Roll's reaction to the kiss on her podcast, telling listeners that he totally 'gets it' and the venue was 'no issue at all'.

“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up,” she adds

July 17 2026

Bunnie and Jelly Roll finalize their divorvce. Jelly Roll is reportedly set to make a one-off lump-sum payment to Bunnie in lieu of alimony.