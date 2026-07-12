Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf is spilling the beans on his Fourth of July kiss with Bunnie Xo - in her ex husband's bar.

Podcaster Bunnie Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, however, beat him to it as she's not one to keep her fans in the dark. Speaking on the moment, which saw the two sharing a couple of intimate kisses in the Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville - Bunnie told The Dumb Blonde podcast listeners that her ex-husband was had no problem with the kiss, saying he 'gets it'.

“It’s not an issue at all,” she added.

As for Wolf, the 46-year-old said their moment was 'so sweet,' although, she's not ready to date just yet.

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“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up,” she said.

Dylan spoke out after his kiss with Bunnie (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Quay)

Now, the Netflix star is having his say on the matter - confirming that the pair are 'still in touch'.

"I just talked to her not too long ago, earlier today," he told TMZ.

Asked whether they had plans to hang out again soon, he added: "I love Bunnie. She's great. She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her and she's super sick."

However, he confirmed he hasn't spoken to music star Jelly Roll, although he has 'love' for both of them.

"Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits," he added at the end - seemingly referring to the age difference between himself and Bunnie Xo.

During her podcast episode, Bunnie also revealed that the bar the pair shared their smooch in on the Fourth of July 'is home,' as she has a floor named after her - XO Bunnie’s.

“I feel very safe there, I also feel very protected there. That’s our home,” she told listeners.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo split after 10 years of marriage (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“It’s like, if I’m gonna land at any bar I’m gonna do that at Goodnight Nashville.”

After a decade of marriage, Jelly Roll reportedly filed for divorce in May, a month before it became public knowledge.

The pair haven't revealed the exact reason for the separation, but they both confirmed that 'no one cheated' during the relationship.

At one of his recent concerts after the split, the Liar singer spoke out on the split.

In a video, which he also posted to his Instagram page, he said: "First and foremost, nobody cheated on anybody. Please stop with the crazy internet rumors. Bunnie and I love each other deeply, and that will never change."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She says that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”