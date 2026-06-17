Jelly Roll’s 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, has officially broken her silence following the shock news that her father has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO.

The internet was left in an absolute state of disbelief this week after court documents revealed that country music powerhouse Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) had quietly submitted a divorce petition in Tennessee.

But while fans have spent the last 24 hours wildly speculating about what caused the split after nearly a decade together, Jelly Roll’s daughter is making it very clear she has zero time for the online noise.

Taking to TikTok, the teenager slammed the intense public obsession surrounding her family's private life.

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"I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It's fkn crazy," Bailee wrote over a candid photo of herself in bed.

She didn't stop there, warning nosy fans to look at their own lives before dissecting hers: "Go on somewhere yall. Worry 'bout your house — not mine."

Bailee Ann slammed the intense interest in her dad's divorce (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

However, it was her final sentence that has truly set the comment sections alight, with the teenager adding a massive cliffhanger: "I'm not speaking on it — yet.”

While Bailee is fiercely guarding her home life, newly unsealed legal documents obtained by TMZ have shed fresh light on exactly when the marriage began to break down.

According to the official paperwork filed on May 18, the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker listed the couple's official date of separation as May 9—roughly a week before the legal wheels were set in motion.

Citing the standard ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split, the filing notes that the parties are ‘unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.’

In terms of their multi-million dollar empire, the papers state that Jelly Roll has requested an ‘equitable division’ of their joint assets and debts, suggesting a clean, mutual break with no messy public legal battle over cash.

While Bailee isn't Bunnie’s biological daughter, the pair share a deeply emotional, fiercely loyal bond that has played out in front of millions of fans over the years.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are parting ways after almost a decade of marriage (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie gained primary custody of Bailee back in 2017, with the country star frequently praising Bunnie for stepping in as a ‘mama bear’ and helping him break generational cycles to raise his daughter.

Just days before the divorce news leaked to the public, an emotional scene unfolded at the Acrisure Amphitheater in Michigan, where Bailee completely blindsided her dad by flying home early from a senior trip to Europe to surprise him live on stage.

A visibly crying Jelly Roll told the crowd through tears how proud he was of his daughter, celebrating her as the first person on his side of the family to graduate high school and transition into a college student.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO have issued an official public statement across their main channels, but with Bailee’s "yet" hanging heavily over the situation, fans are officially on high alert.