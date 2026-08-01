Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's $67m French winery threatened by raging wildfires as legal battle continues
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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's $67m French winery threatened by raging wildfires as legal battle continues

George Clooney’s family was also forced to flee as the crisis intensified

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Michael Kovac

Topics: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Wildfires, France

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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