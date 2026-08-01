Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's $67m French winery threatened by raging wildfires as legal battle continues

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French winery is facing a new threat as wildfires tear through the region, while the former couple remains locked in a bitter fight over the estate.

Château Miraval has already spent years at the centre of legal proceedings following the breakdown of their marriage.

The Hollywood stars bought the sprawling property in Provence in 2012 and later tied the knot there in 2014, two years before Jolie filed for divorce. Although their divorce has since been settled, the battle over the winery is still rumbling on.

Much of the disagreement surrounds Jolie’s decision to sell her stake to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division connected to Yuri Shefler’s Stoli Group.

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Pitt claims they had an agreement requiring either of them to get the other’s approval before selling. Jolie’s side has denied that such an agreement ever existed.

Fire crews reportedly used water from the estate’s private lake to help keep the blaze back (MICHEL GANGNE/Staff/Getty Images)

This long-running courtroom row has now been joined by a much more immediate concern, with wildfires burning near the village of Correns having moved close to Château Miraval — and thick smoke reportedly visible beyond its vineyards and surrounding fields.

Firefighters have so far managed to stop the flames from reaching the estate, according to TMZ, but the operation has required helicopters and trucks.

Crews have also reportedly drawn water from the winery’s private lake while attempting to contain the blaze. Images taken nearby showed large plumes of smoke rising into the sky, while separate footage captured the red and orange glow of flames after nightfall.

The fire forms part of a wider emergency affecting several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

George and Amal Clooney were among those forced to leave their home in nearby Brignoles with their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

George and Amal Clooney were forced to evacuate their nearby hom (Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images)

In a letter to the town’s mayor, George wrote: “Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.”

He continued: “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”

The letter ended: “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

Meanwhile, as noted by the Daily Mail, Pitt and Jolie’s dispute is expected to return to court, with a trial reportedly scheduled for February 2027.

In this case, deciding whether Jolie’s sale of her half of Miraval breached her agreement with Pitt or not, legal developments could also see Shefler and other Stoli representatives questioned about how the transaction was arranged.