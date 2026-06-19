Angelina Jolie has made some extremely rare remarks on her divorce that took a whopping eight years to settle.

Jolie was married to fellow Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt for two years, but their relationship spanned over a decade.

The celebrity couple share children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, together – a handful of whom who have now dropped 'Pitt' from their names.

Knox is the latest of their brood to remove Pitt from his surname, HELLO! reported in recent days. He and his twin sister Vivienne turn 18 next month.

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While Jolie and Pitt's break up has played out in the public eye, neither of them have really spoke out about the end of the marriage in detail.

Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt were a couple for more than 10 years (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

But Jolie has now shared some insight into it all and how she's doing two years on from finalizing her high-profile divorce.

Speaking to Variety, Jolie said she's finally got her 'fighting spirit back' and credited her kids for helping her get there.

"I think my fighting spirit is finally back," she said. "I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit and it’s coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it."

Jolie went on to say: "My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things.

"They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they’re very encouraging of me kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn’t felt as free to do."

Jolie said she's now got her 'fighting spirit' back (James Devaney/GC Images)

Elsewhere she discussed how she'd stepped away from acting before her divorce to focus on directing – she has directed the likes of Without Blood, Unbroken, and First They Killed My Father – but she's now making her acting return in her new movie, Couture. The film will be released in US theaters on June 26.

Jolie said of her career: "I had kind of quit acting before my divorce. I was focusing on directing, and I thought I’d be doing my international work. But then suddenly the only way to be home more and for short periods of time being away or to make a good amount of money, was to go back to acting.

"I was only taking things that were short or close by or I could take [my children]."