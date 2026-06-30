Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her dating life 10 years after divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has made a rare comment about her dating life, close to ten years after she split from Brad Pitt.

The actor is currently doing the media rounds to promote her latest film project, Couture, which recently released in the US to be a bit of a mixed reception.

Jolie plays an American filmmaker who's living with the reality of a breast cancer diagnosis while working at Paris Fashion Week.

Couture currently sits at a 50 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics divided on the movie release.

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While promoting her latest project in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jolie touched on her love life, revealing that she hasn't dated anyone since her split from Pitt nearly a decade ago.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie told the outlet. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

Jolie and Pitt separated nearly a decade ago (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman."

Jolie went on to say her daughters have encouraged her to focus on other things aside from being a mother following a messy divorce from Pitt that took eight years to be finalised.

The actor continued: "I think in some way they’re bringing me back to my old self. My desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity is reminding me. I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘Mom'.

"I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit."

Angelina Jolie revealed she hasn't dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt (James Devaney/GC Images)

Earlier this month, Jolie said she's finally got her 'fighting spirit back' after the high-profile divorce, and credited her kids for getting her back there.

"I think my fighting spirit is finally back," she said. "I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit and it’s coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it."

Brad Pitt has been dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon since 2022 (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Jolie continued: "My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things.

"They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they’re very encouraging of me kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn’t felt as free to do."