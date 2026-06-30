Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her dating life 10 years after divorce from Brad Pitt
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Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her dating life 10 years after divorce from Brad Pitt

The actor admitted she has to 'live again'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Topics: Angelina Jolie, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Callum Jones
Callum Jones