Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose opens up about painful battle with severe TMJ condition
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Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose opens up about painful battle with severe TMJ condition

The rock icon has shared a rare, candid look into undergoing medical procedures and intense recovery for the debilitating disorder.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Music, Celebrity, Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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