Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose opens up about painful battle with severe TMJ condition

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has given fans a rare, deeply personal glimpse into his health, opening up about his battle with severe temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder and the grueling recovery process following medical intervention.

The 64-year-old vocal icon—famed worldwide for his piercing, multi-octave range and signature high-energy live performances—detailed the physical toll the condition took on his daily life and stage career.

TMJ disorders affect the joint connecting the jawbone to the skull, often causing severe chronic pain, restricted jaw movement, tension headaches, and difficulty chewing or speaking.

For a world-touring vocalist whose livelihood depends entirely on facial muscle control, throat resonance, and jaw mechanics, the condition presented a uniquely painful hurdle.

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Opening up about the experience, Rose detailed undergoing medical procedures to correct the joint dysfunction and the demanding physical therapy required to heal.

“I had really crazy TMJ,” Rose said, per the Asbury Park Press. “When I’m singing it’s kind of like somebody’s in my ear, like Bugs Bunny is eating in my ear, a carrot and celery and s---’s popping around. I had to do a tube. I had that done a couple of days ago. So now, this [left side] side of my mouth is still f---ing numb. It gets interesting. It’s challenging.”

The singer opened up about living with the condition (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

A Grueling Rehabilitation

While the full details of the procedure remain private, typically TMJ is treated conservatively before moving onto surgical options - often owing to the rigorous rehabilitation period required to rebuild flexibility and manage nerve sensitivity.

This proved to be especially important to a singer like Rose, who had to adapt his singing technique to avoid putting improper strain on the healing joints - something which medics didn't often come across.

“None of the doctors, none of the dentists — there’s really no way to describe what you do, and with TMJ they tell ya, ‘Try not to chew!’ Okay, I won’t eat,” he said, according to Billboard. “Second, you really can’t describe — you stretch your face in so many ways trying to sing like I do!”

“So you hear all these sounds while you’re singing, and you hear sounds that, like, make you go, ‘I really probably shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, because that sound sounds like my jaw’s gonna fall off or go to the side or get stuck that way,’” continued Rose. “Which, that would be pretty funny!”

Singing in particular posed some unique challenges for his recovery (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Resilient on Stage

Despite the painful physical ordeal, Rose's openness marks a refreshing and candid moment from one of rock music’s most notoriously private frontmen.

Guns N’ Roses have continued to maintain an active global touring schedule in recent years, with Rose persevering through physical challenges to deliver three-hour marathons of classic rock anthems to millions of fans worldwide.

By sharing the realities of TMJ disorder—a condition that affects millions globally but remains widely misunderstood—Rose has shed valuable light on the often hidden, unglamorous physical maintenance required to keep one of rock’s most recognizable voices performing at the highest level.