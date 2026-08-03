The Odyssey’s Samantha Morton's sister died a year after real father's death. Now she's opening up about their past. "Trauma is a constant battle"
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The Odyssey’s Samantha Morton's sister died a year after real father's death. Now she's opening up about their past. "Trauma is a constant battle"

The actor says her past shaped a powerful moment in Christopher Nolan's new film

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Topics: Mental Health, Entertainment, Film and TV, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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