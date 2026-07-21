Kaylee Hottle, best known for her role as Jia in the Godzilla vs Kong films, has tragically died aged 18.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, shared the devastating news in a 23-minute-long live stream on Facebook.

"I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he wrote in the caption, as he flew to Texas from Maryland to bring home her body.

According to Page Six, he explained in American Sign Language that authorities called him about the collision, and then called again to say his daughter's heart had stopped while she was being transported to the hospital.

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Kaylee, who was part of the deaf community, communicated with Kong in the Godzilla vs. Kong movies through sign language, after being born to an all-deaf family in 2007.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office shared a statement explaining Hottle died following a single-vehicle car crash. At around 2.52am local time this morning (July 21), police and fire services responded to 'a fatal single-vehicle collision in the 11400 block of Windsor Road in Ijamsville, Maryland'.

Her father announced the devastating news. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

They added: "The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1995 Honda Accord, operated by a 19-year-old Frederick man, traveled off the right side of the two-lane roadway and struck a culvert. Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision."

The driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening. There were two passengers in the car. One declined medical treatment at the scene. The second was Hottle, who 'was transported from the scene to an area trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased'.

They added: "The crash remains under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact Dfc. Rose at 301-600-1046."

Hottle's former school, Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, also released a heartbreaking statement in the wake of her death.

They wrote: "It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland.

Kaylee Hottle in Godzilla vs Kong (Warner Bros)

"Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.

"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."

In an interview with Chron Magazine about the school in 2024, she noted: "It's a great school for deaf students to go to. I have deaf teachers, and everyone is able to communicate with me through sign language."

And speaking with Digital Spy about the importance of representation for the deaf community in film and TV in 2024, she added: "Jia being a deaf person in this world, it's so amazing to see her on the big screen.

The 18-year-old played the character of Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong movies. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

"In general, I hope that feaf people see her and they think the same thing, that she is as amazing as I think she is."

Her Godzilla vs Kong co-stars, Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall, also pressed the importance of representation for the community, as they praised the late star in an interview with Junkee in 2021.

Skarsgard said: "It's fascinating how comfortable she is in front of the camera and how quickly she takes notes from the director Adam [Wingard].

"He'll explain something and she'll be like, 'Got it, got it' then she'll just do it... She's so professional and there's so much going on on her face, her expression and the subtleties of that is fascinating to watch."

Kaylee and her family are from Atlanta, Georgia, and she began her acting career in commercials at just nine years old.

She first starred in an advert for the live video messaging app Glide, which is now used by many members of the deaf community.