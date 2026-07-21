A former cabin crew member has explained why passengers should never wear black socks on a flight.

Picking that perfect airport fit is nearly as difficult as knowing what to pack for your actual vacation, particularly when we are warned about avoiding a number of clothing items including leggings and jeans on a flight.

You'll probably think your safe with whatever socks you decide to wear to the airport, but according to one travel expert, that's certainly not the case.

Former British Airways crew member Kris Major told Metro that black socks in particular are a no-go.

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Speaking of passengers who take their shoes off on a plane, Major said: "On a night flight, cabin lighting is low, and dark socks blend into the shadows.

"The trouble starts when passengers stretch out and let their feet drift into the aisle. In those conditions, crew may not spot your feet until the last second."

It's advised not to wear black socks on a flight (aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The ex flight attendant went on to say this could lead to a member of the cabin crew tripping over a passenger's feet, which could potentially lead to some injuries.

Major added: "It’s not about fashion. It’s about visibility. In a narrow aisle, the crew are moving quickly, sometimes carrying hot drinks, and often working around bags, elbows, and half-asleep travellers.

"Anything that’s hard to see at floor level is an accident waiting to happen."

The former British Airways employee previously said that while he does not mind passengers taking their shoes off on a flight, there is one condition to getting all comfy on board.

"One would hope that you’ve had the common decency to have a bath or a shower and put clean socks or stockings or tights on before you get on the aircraft," he told CNN in 2024.

"That’s the only issue, if your feet smell."

The flight attendant has a warning for any passengers taking their shoes off (Getty Stock Photo)

The former airline crew member added: "We do it ourselves. I think most people do it themselves. It’s the right thing to do if you’re going on a long-haul flight."

There's no doubt that being comfy on a fight is crucial, but with all these warnings of what not to wear on a flight, what exactly is an appropriate fit?

Well, Noor de Swart, founder and CEO of Super Label Store, has advised sticking to natural fibres wherever possible.

"Cotton, wool, linen, even silk are all far safer options," the expert said.

"A pair of cotton joggers and a merino wool jumper will keep you just as comfortable as any synthetic activewear, and they behave in a completely different way if exposed to flames."