A former flight attendant with more than 25 years' experience in the profession has revealed why you shouldn't wear black socks on a plane.

While people have been advised against wearing things like leggings and jeans on a flight, it's unlikely you will have considered what socks you've got on while traveling.

This piece of advice is largely for those who take their shoes off on a plane and therefore expose what kind of socks they're wearing.

Now, if you're the type of person to take your socks off too then that's another issue in itself (as pointed out by a passenger who caught the moment a man left the plane toilet barefooted – blergh).

But, back to socks... As long as they don't have something offensive on them then what is there to worry about?

People have their own individual habits when traveling (Getty Stock Images)

Why shouldn't you wear black socks on a plane?

Speaking to Metro Online, ex British Airways crew member Kris Major has explained why black socks in particular can be an issue.

"On a night flight, cabin lighting is low, and dark socks blend into the shadows," he said of passengers who take their shoes off on a plane.

"The trouble starts when passengers stretch out and let their feet drift into the aisle. In those conditions, crew may not spot your feet until the last second."

This may then cause a cabin crew member to trip over the passenger's feet, which is the last thing anyone wants when everyone's asleep.

Kris went on to say: "It’s not about fashion. It’s about visibility. In a narrow aisle, the crew are moving quickly, sometimes carrying hot drinks, and often working around bags, elbows, and half-asleep travellers.

"Anything that’s hard to see at floor level is an accident waiting to happen."

Kris said that it's a good idea not to wear black socks if you plan on taking your shoes off (aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Kris has previously shared his thoughts on people taking their shoes off onboard and sees no issue with it — under one condition.

"One would hope that you’ve had the common decency to have a bath or a shower and put clean socks or stockings or tights on before you get on the aircraft," he told CNN back in 2024.

"That’s the only issue, if your feet smell."

He added: "We do it ourselves. I think most people do it themselves. It’s the right thing to do if you’re going on a long-haul flight."

If you do think your feet might whiff a bit after a long day of traveling, Kris said the polite thing to do is to 'go to the washroom and do something about it'.

What to wear on a plane

Your airport outfit can have an impact on your travel experience (Getty Stock Images)

No matter the length of the journey, for many, comfort is key when traveling via plane. And with temperatures in the cabin varying, breathable layers are often recommended.

However, Noor de Swart, founder and CEO of Super Label Store, issued a warning over certain materials to avoid while flying and what to opt for instead.

"Most people pick their flight outfit based on comfort, and that usually means reaching for something stretchy like leggings or a polyester hoodie," she said.

"What they don't realize is that synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon and acrylic can melt directly onto the skin when exposed to high temperatures."

The expert added: "Some will also melt onto the body. Injuries from that kind of burn are often severe, because the molten material goes on transferring heat to the skin long after the flames have died down."

De Swart advised sticking to natural fibres wherever possible.

"Cotton, wool, linen, even silk are all far safer options," she said. "A pair of cotton joggers and a merino wool jumper will keep you just as comfortable as any synthetic activewear, and they behave in a completely different way if exposed to flames."