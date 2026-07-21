Hunter Biden has lifted the lid on what he believes was the biggest mistake his dad made while he was president.

Throughout his long political career and presidency, Joe Biden faced widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.

While conservatives targeted his domestic and border policies, progressives frequently attacked his foreign policy and moderate stances, and mainstream voters grew increasingly concerned about economic strain and his advanced age.

But Hunter was unequivocal when naming what he believed was his dad's biggest mistake in office: the appointment of Merrick Garland as US Attorney General.

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He described it as his dad's 'greatest mistake'.

Hunter Biden has said that his dad's biggest political error was the appointment of Merrick Garland as US attorney general (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Hunter was speaking on the I've Had It podcast, hosted by Jennifer Welch, where he said: "The single greatest mistake of my father's administration was the leadership of Merrick Garland. The buck has to stop with my dad. He was the president; he chose him."

Why was Merrick Garland a bad US Attorney General?

Critics frequently viewed Merrick Garland as an ineffective Attorney General due to the heavily scrutinised delays in investigating Donald Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

His delayed appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith, along with his defence of executive privilege, which led to a contempt of Congress vote, drew sharp criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Hunter continued: "I guarantee you there was a division between church and state there.

"But if Merrick Garland had started a completely, 100% legitimate investigation rather than thinking, 'Let's not fan the flames' - like, what the...? Did you not watch what I watched?

"Did you not see the people storming the Capitol of the United States of America? Beating cops and running congressmen and senators literally out of the building?

"You didn't see a president and know that it was a concerted and planned effort on their part beginning all the way back from the day before the election."

Hunter Biden says the appointment of Merrick Garland as US Attorney General was the 'worst mistake' of his dads time as president (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden went on to suggest that Garland was well aware that the Capitol riots 'were a planned conspiracy' and were 'full of actors all working inside and outside of the White House' at "all levels" of government.

He said Garland's inaction prevented any meaningful prosecutions because authorities had to wait for the matter to go through Congress.

He added: "An entire series of hearings lays it all out, and then we still don't go after him. We don't end up going after him."

Hunter concluded by saying that he 'couldn't understand' Garland's decision-making.

Garland subsequently named Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the federal investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to challenge the 2020 election outcome.

Although Smith brought charges in both matters, the cases were later dismissed.

The White House and Merrick Garland have been approached for comment.