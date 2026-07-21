The reported salaries of every star in The Odyssey has been revealed, including what each actor was paid per scene, as the film allegedly cost $250 million to make.

Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic masterpiece landed in theaters last week (July 17), bringing the legendary tale of Odysseus - the Greek King of Ithaca and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War - to the big screen.

And it's safe to say the movie has been that of a smash hit, securing $264m at box office in just several days.

The cast is littered with A-list cameos, with Matt Damon and Tom Holland taking on two of the leading roles.

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But a star-studded cast comes with a hefty price tag, as the reported salaries for each actor have now been revealed, as per Times Entertainment.

Matt Damon

The 55-year-old takes centre stage as Odysseus, appearing on screen more than any other character.

Damon stars in 46 scenes, and reportedly took home the biggest pay check of all the cast at $15 million - which equates to more than $326,000 per scene.

Damon takes on the lead role of Odysseus in the new blockbuster. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tom Holland

The iconic Spider-Man actor stars as Odysseus's son Telemachus in the new film, with a total of 24 scenes.

The actor is reported to have pocketed $10 million for the blockbuster, equating to around $416,666 per scene.

The newly-weds once again starred alongside each other in the new film. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya

Holland's new wife and Euphoria star Zendaya played Athena, who happened to be beheaded in front of Odysseus.

Her ghost goes onto haunt him for the entirety of the film, but she stars in just six scenes in total.

She reportedly took home around $5 million, which is roughly $833,333 per scene.

Anne Hathaway

The 43-year-old, who recently announced her third pregnancy, reportedly pocketed a salary in the range of $4-5 million for portraying Penelope, Odysseus' loyal wife.

Starring in 16 scenes, this works out to be around $312,500 per appearance.

The Devil Wears Prada star also received a huge pay check for the Christopher Nolan film. (MEGA/GC Images)

Robert Pattinson

The Twilight actor took on the role of Antinous, who tries to convince Penelope to marry him while plotting to kill her son, Telemachus.

He starred in a total of 14 scenes, and reportedly took home roughly $6 million dollars - $428,571 per scene.

Patterson starred in 14 scenes in total. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Elliot Page

Page was cast as Sinon, a Greek soldier and Odysseus' cousin who fights bravely with him in the war during the Trojan War.

He reportedly received a paycheck of $1.5 million for his role, starring in a total of six scenes.

The star earned a whopping $250,000 for every scene they appeared in. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

His pay check per scene worked out at around $250,000.