Anne Hathaway has shared the exciting news that she's pregnant again.

The Devil Wears Prada star took to Instagram today (June 19), to share her joyful news.

In the video, she debuted a blossoming baby bump while wearing a linen two-piece outfit.

She initially covered her stomach and then moved her arms to debut her pregnant belly.

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Hathaway, 43, then hugged her bump and skipped away. She captioned the sweet video: "Baby, I’m yours."

The child will be her third with husband Adam Shulman, whom she wed in September 2012. They also share sons Jonathan, born 2016, and Jack, born 2019, together.

Hathaway, who has had an extremely busy couple of years when it comes to acting, has been showered with congratulations since sharing her baby news.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are having another baby (TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson's fiancée, shared: "So happy for you."

Dozens of others have replied to her post with red heart emojis.

Hathaway – who actually prefers to be referred to as Annie rather than Anne – has previously opened up about her fertility struggles having had a miscarriage before falling pregnant with her first son, Jonathan.

She suffered the miscarriage in 2015 during a six-week run of the one-woman off-Broadway show Grounded.

She shared her thoughts with other people struggling to start a family when she announced her second pregnancy in 2019.

Hathaway penned at the time (per The Independent): "It’s not for a movie... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Later discussing her announcement in a 2024 interview Vanity Fair, The Odyssey actress said: "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."

Hathaway's announcement comes after she was recently spotted showing off her bump on a family vacation in St Tropez, France.

Hathaway, 43, is already a mom to two sons (Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the 43-year-old wore a sun hat and bikini with a beach towel wrapped around her tummy. The snaps were taken on Wednesday (June 16), according to the news outlet.

It's likely Hathaway will take a well-deserved break as she prepares for her third child's arrival.

The mom-of-two has recently been tied to numerous different projects including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The Odyssey, Verity, and The End of Oak Street.

It has also been confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is in development at Disney, but an official release date is yet to be revealed.