Anne Hathaway has opened up about the 'hope' of having a baby 'when you get to a certain age' and how 'overjoyed' she was when she found out she was pregnant at 43.

Hathaway first publicly announced her pregnancy in a post to Instagram shared on June 19.

She shared a video of herself initially concealing and then revealing her baby bump, captioning the clip: "Baby, I’m yours."

Hathaway already shares two sons with husband Adam Shulman, the pair parents to Jonathan and Jack.

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And The Odyssey actor has since spoken out about the unexpected and tentative nature of getting pregnant again at the age of 43.

Hathaway is expecting her third child (TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

At the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of the Homer epic, Hathaway told Access Hollywood: "There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like one to two percent."

The actor explained she and Shulman 'just decided to see where life took' them and tried to maintain 'a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low'.

Excitingly, they then found out Hathaway was pregnant, the star adding: "We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever.”

And it's not the first time Hathaway has opened up about her experiences of pregnancy, speaking out about when she experienced a miscarriage in 2015 while starring in a six-week run of the off-Broadway one-woman show Grounded.

She reflected further on the difficulties of carrying a child when sharing the news of her second pregnancy in 2019.

Hathaway and Shulman set 'realistic expectations' (Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage)

In a post to Instagram at the time, Hathaway wrote: "It’s not for a movie... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

She later reflected on the post, telling Vanity Fair in 2024 she 'would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy' when 'the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone'.

Hathaway continued: "The first time it didn’t work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night. It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise.

"So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it - where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone - I wanted to let my sisters know: ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you.’

"It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong."

If you need support and advice following a pregnancy loss, you can contact Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support on 800-821-6819 or [email protected]